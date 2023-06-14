Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Regional banks have incurred a massive sell-off this year, though they have retrieved part of their losses lately. The sell-off has been triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic. As usual in sell-offs, the entire group of regional banks has been beaten indiscriminately and hence some banks with solid fundamentals have become exceptionally attractive. This is certainly the case for The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), which has declined 33% this year even though it has a resilient business model in place. Due to its plunge, the stock is trading at a markedly low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8 and is offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 6.9%. Whenever the financial turmoil subsides, the stock is likely to highly reward investors.

Business overview

The First of Long Island has a history of almost a century, as it was founded in 1927, just two years before the Great Depression. It operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island, which offers financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The bank has approximately 50 branches in Long Island as well as Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

After a whole decade of short-term interest rates near zero and 10-year treasury yields around 2%, the Fed has been raising interest rates at an unprecedented pace since early last year in order to cool the economy and thus restore inflation to its target range. The aggressive response of the Fed to the surge of inflation has driven short-term interest rates up to 5% and 10-year treasury yields up to 3.7%.

The steep increase in interest rates has exerted pressure on some regional banks, including The First of Long Island. The net interest margin of the bank has shrunk from 2.66% in December to 2.45% in January and 2.34% in March. In the first quarter of the year, its interest expense increased by $9.4 million over the prior year’s quarter whereas its interest income increased by only $5.0 million.

Even worse, the bank expects the cost of funds to continue to outpace any increase in the yield of its assets until at least the end of this year. The bank is borrowing funds at 5% and is issuing commercial or residential loans at 5.5%-6.0% so it is still making a profit but its margin has shrunk considerably.

While the current financial landscape is unfavorable for The First of Long Island, the bank has striking differences from the aforementioned banks that recently went out of business. These banks had large concentrations of private equity funds, which were earmarked for startups. When some funds withdrew their deposits, they greatly affected the liquidity of these banks. The First of Long Island has a much broader base of customers and hence the risk of a bank run is essentially negligible for this bank.

To be sure, during the first quarter, its total deposits remained almost flat, ranging between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion and averaging $3.47 billion. The company posted just a $66 million decrease (2%) in its deposits over the previous quarter.

It is also important to note that The First of Long Island has an exceptionally consistent performance record over the last nine years. During this period, the company has grown its earnings per share every single year, at an average annual rate of 7.9%. This growth rate is undoubtedly attractive, especially given the consistent business performance, which is a testament to the strength of the business model of the bank.

Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned impact of multi-year high interest rates on the margins of The First of Long Island, the bank is expected to incur a 39% decrease in its earnings per share this year, from $2.06 to $1.27, its first decrease in the last decade. However, it is critical to realize that the interest rate hike cycle is approaching its end. In other words, most of the damage has already been done and thus the net interest margin of the bank is likely to begin to normalize from next year.

Moreover, thanks to the drastic policy of the Fed, inflation has declined every single month since it peaked last year, from 9.1% in June 2022 to 4.0% now. Thanks to its aggressive stance, the Fed is likely to achieve its goal of restoring inflation to 2.0%-2.5% sooner or later. Whenever it achieves this goal, it is likely to begin lowering interest rates. That will mark a positive development for The First of Long Island, whose net interest margin is likely to normalize when interest rates revert to normal levels. Analysts expect the bank to begin to recover next year, with a 4.5% increase in its earnings per share.

Dividend

The First of Long Island has an exceptional dividend growth record, as it has grown its dividend for 24 consecutive years. The bank has a healthy payout ratio of 45% and is likely to announce its next dividend hike in October. As a result, it is likely to become a Dividend Aristocrat later this year.

The First of Long Island has grown its dividend by 6.7% per year on average over the last decade and by 7.1% per year on average over the last five years. Thanks to its healthy payout ratio and its conservative business model, it is likely to continue raising its dividend meaningfully for many more years, though it is prudent to expect a modest dividend hike this year due to the thin net interest margin of the bank right now.

The exceptional dividend growth streak of The First of Long Island reveals its shareholder-friendly character. Moreover, due to its sell-off this year amid the ongoing financial turmoil, the stock is currently offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 6.9%.

Data by YCharts

Given the consistent and reliable growth trajectory of the bank, its conservative business model and its reasonable payout ratio, its dividend should be considered safe in the absence of a severe recession. Therefore, investors should lock in the exceptional yield of the stock and wait patiently for the panic over regional banks to subside.

Valuation

The First of Long Island is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8, which is much lower than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1 of the stock. In fact, the current earnings multiple of the stock is a nearly 10-year low.

Data by YCharts

The depressed valuation has resulted from the risk-averse sentiment of the market over regional banks. However, as mentioned above, The First of Long Island has a completely different business model from the few banks that recently failed. Whenever the ongoing financial turmoil subsides and market sentiment reverts to normal, the stock of The First of Long Island is likely to revert towards its historical valuation level. Therefore, the stock has ample upside potential merely from a valuation point of view.

Risks

A potential risk is the adverse scenario of sticky inflation for years. In such a case, the Fed may raise interest rates even more and thus it may enhance its pressure on the net interest margin of The First of Long Island. However, given the decline of inflation for 11 consecutive months, such an unfavorable scenario is unlikely.

Another potential risk is the event of a prolonged recession. In such a case, the earnings of The First of Long Island will probably remain under pressure for a considerable period. However, such a scenario is unlikely. The Fed is actually facing the opposite challenge. It is trying to cool the economy but the latter has not decelerated as much as the central bank wishes. Whenever a recession shows up, the Fed is likely to stimulate the economy and thus shorten the duration of the recession. Overall, The First of Long Island certainly has some risks but the odds of these risks materializing are low.

Final thoughts

The group of regional banks has incurred an indiscriminate sell-off due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic. In such instances, the solid companies are usually punished along with the weak ones. This is certainly the case for The First of Long Island. Investors should take advantage of the cheap valuation of the stock and its nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 6.9% and wait patiently for the ongoing financial turmoil to subside.