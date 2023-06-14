Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Invesco's Active Approach To Emerging Markets

Summary

  • We’ve seen signs of improvement that are positive for the Chinese internet services sector, but that space also continues to be a place of extreme competitive aggression.
  • As a result of the creation of economic zones, increased availability of credit, and labor reform, India now has the potential to become a significant low-cost manufacturing hub.
  • We also invest in developed market companies whose earnings, cash flows, and growth are dominated by the developing world.

By Justin Leverenz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Developing Markets Equities

In recent conversations with clients, I’ve fielded several questions about my team’s approach to emerging markets investing - including our underweight in China, our overweight in India, and our exposure to developed markets

This article was written by

