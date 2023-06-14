Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hot But Undervalued Chindata Attracts Owner-Led Buyout Bid

Jun. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Bain has offered to pay $8 per ADS for the remaining shares it doesn’t already own in Chindata, about 27% higher than the stock’s closing price the day before the announcement.
  • The offer comes after Chindata reportedly attracted takeover interest from a number of other potential suitors last year.
  • Chindata’s shares have yet to reach the offer price since the bid’s disclosure, trading about 9% below that level.

cloud computing concept. Man using laptop using cloud technology connecting all systems to store database, finance, music, industry, personal data. storage safety.

teerasub/iStock via Getty Images

Last year, data center operator Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CD) appeared to become a red-hot takeover target, amid numerous unverified reports of outside interest in buying the company. But nothing ever came of those reports, and the

Bamboo Works
