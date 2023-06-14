Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft's Upcoming 2023 Dividend Increase

Jun. 14, 2023 7:51 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)14 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.51K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation is set to announce 14th consecutive quarterly dividend increase.
  • While Microsoft has enormous room to even double the dividend, future growth prospects are dependent on capital investments.
  • I predict a 10% dividend increase in September.
  • Do not underestimate the power of compounding even if the starting yield is low.

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has just declared its quarterly dividend of 68 cents as Seeking Alpha has reported here. Why is this worthy of an article you may ask. Because this marks the 4th consecutive quarter that Microsoft has

MSFT DG

MSFT DG (Chart compiled by author with Seeking Alpha data)

MSFT DGR

MSFT DGR (Author)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

