Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Day: Skip = Hawkish Pause, But Market Says Finito

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • The FOMC meeting is the focus today.
  • The dollar is trading softer against nearly all G10 currencies. EM currencies are more mixed, but the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has steadied after slipping lower in the past two sessions.
  • Outside of China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, most large Asia-Pacific markets advanced, led by more than a 1% gain in Tokyo.

Federal Reserve

Douglas Rissing

Overview

The year-end effective Fed funds rate implied in the futures market is about 5.11%. The rate has been averaging 5.08% since the Fed hiked rates last month. The Fed may go to pains to explain that the steady rate

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.