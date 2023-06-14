dan_prat

Article Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is a Canadian oil sands player that combines many attractive traits, including a high dividend yield, an excellent dividend growth track record, low break-even prices, huge reserves, and many more. While shares aren't ultra-cheap, they are inexpensive, which is why CNQ stock promises attractive total returns.

Not All Oil Production Is Created Equally

There are many oil-producing companies in the world, but not all of them share similar traits. Instead, depending on where and how these companies produce oil, they have widely different characteristics. Of course, there are also some shared characteristics, such as benefitting from rising oil prices. Nevertheless, a shale oil player is very different from an oil sands company, for example. Shale oil has rather low initial investment requirements, and it does not take long until the first oil is being produced. On the other hand, decline rates are high, and a shale company has to drill constantly in order to avoid a drop in its output -- and thus also its revenue and profit, all else equal.

Other ways of oil production are different from that, such as offshore oil production or oil sands production. Here, large upfront investments are required, as putting the infrastructure in place is very costly. This also takes years, thus there is a considerable time lag between work starting on a project and the same project starting to pump oil. On the other hand, offshore oil and especially oil sands production facilities have large reserves and low decline rates -- once the assets are in place, they can produce oil for a long period of time, and there is no need to drill constantly in order to keep production from falling off a cliff.

When a company thinks about making a new investment, one can argue whether the long-life, low-decline assets or the fast-but-quickly-fading assets are better. But when it comes to investments that were made in the past, where the money has thus already been spent, I believe that the low-decline technologies are highly favorable. Canadian Natural Resources and other oil sands players had to invest heavily in their assets, but that money has already been spent and does not influence future profits and cash flows any longer. But with these assets now being in place, CNQ and its owners will benefit from them for a long period of time (the same holds true for other oil sands players as well, although they are not necessarily as well-managed as CNQ).

CNQ's investments in its wide asset base have resulted in massive reserves:

Canadian Natural Resources

The company's proved reserves are equal to more than 30 years of its current production, meaning even without any exploration spending, CNQ could pump oil at a hefty pace for decades. That is not usual at all, as its peers have around half the reserve life on average. Energy companies that aren't Canadian oil sands players oftentimes have even smaller reserves. Even when we include the largest oil companies in the world, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), and ConocoPhillips (COP), which have much higher market capitalizations than CNQ, just two of these have larger absolute reserves. The company with the largest reserves, Exxon Mobil, has a little less than twice CNQ's reserves (in absolute terms) -- and yet, it trades at 7x CNQ's market capitalization. While reserves are not the only relevant metric, this number suggests that CNQ and its massive reserves could be undervalued by the market.

CNQ's oil sands assets have low decline rates, meaning they can produce for many years at more or less constant rates, which, in turn, means that CNQ does not have to invest heavily in new projects. Some maintenance capital expenditures are required, of course, but when CNQ spends on new projects, those tend to result in a rising company-wide output. That does not hold true for many other oil companies -- instead, many energy players need to invest in new assets constantly just in order to offset the declines in currently producing assets.

The fact that CNQ has a much easier time generating business growth, as its growth projects or growth spending tend to grow the company significantly on a net basis, is clearly visible in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Over the last decade, CNQ more than doubled its revenue, while some of the largest energy companies in the world have seen their sales stay roughly flat over the same time frame. Energy prices play a role in the ups and downs we see in the above chart, but that does not explain why CNQ performed so much better than the supermajors -- they benefit from rising energy prices as well, after all.

CNQ is not investing in new assets, and thus production growth, at an extreme pace, but the company deploys some of the cash it generates in this way. Over the coming years, meaningful production growth can thus be expected, I believe.

Per its most recent investor presentation, Canadian Natural Resources forecasts that it could almost triple its liquids production based on the potential of the reserves and assets it owns. It is highly unlikely that this will happen anytime soon, I believe, and it might not happen ever. But the solid growth track record and the substantial growth potential make it likely that there will be some growth in the future. As many other energy companies struggle to generate any production growth at all, CNQ could thus continue to deliver a growth rate that's well above the industry's norm. In 2022, CNQ delivered production growth of around 4%, while the company forecasts production growth of 6% for the current year. I believe that a similar growth rate in the mid-single digits seems achievable in the future, too.

In recent years, energy investors have increasingly focused on the capital allocation of the energy companies they invest in. CNQ has, like some other energy companies, announced a capital allocation framework that will guide the company's usage of the cash it generates in the future:

Canadian Natural Resources

What CNQ does with its cash flows largely depends on how large its net debt position is at a time. With net debt above $10 billion, half of CNQ's free cash flow is being allocated towards debt reduction, with the other half being used for buybacks. When net debt is above $15 billion, more capital is used for debt reduction, but when net debt drops to below $10 billion, the company plans to use all of its free cash flows for buybacks.

Note that maintenance capital expenditures and dividends are already being accounted for in CNQ's free cash flow number, thus one could state that this framework decides how its excess free cash flows will be used.

At the end of the first quarter, CNQ's net debt totaled $11.9 billion. That's not too far off the $10 billion net debt target, thus it seems possible that CNQ will hit the low end of the net debt target range later this year. In that case, investors can expect share buybacks to be ramped up considerably -- which would, of course, help drive earnings per share, cash flow per share, and production per share upwards. Maturities are well-staggered, with $500 million to $1.5 billion maturing in each of the coming years. CNQ should be able to pay these off easily with the cash it generates (FCF totaled $11 billion last year), but the company could also roll its debt, as its strong balance sheet should make it easy for CNQ to get access to attractive financing conditions.

A Nice Yield And An Undemanding Valuation

CNQ's buybacks are nice and could become even better in the next couple of quarters, but the company's dividend is very appealing as well. At current prices, CNQ offers a dividend yield of 4.4%. On top of that, the dividend has been grown for decades, and the dividend growth rate has been very strong, at more than 20% per year since the company began making dividend payments. While dividend growth will slow down eventually -- maintaining the 20% growth rate forever becomes harder and harder -- it is highly likely, I believe, that the company's dividend growth will remain compelling. Even if dividend growth were to drop to 10%, that would still be pretty strong when combined with a starting dividend yield of more than 4%.

Today, CNQ trades at just below 10x forward net profits. That's a pretty low valuation in absolute terms, and it's also cheaper than the valuation of peers such as XOM -- despite the fact that CNQ has outperformed these peers when it comes to business and dividend growth. Looking at CNQ's EV/EBITDA multiple, which accounts for changes in debt usage, we see that CNQ's shares are trading at a historically inexpensive valuation:

Data by YCharts

The 5.3x multiple represents a discount of around 20% versus the 10-year median. The combination of upside from production growth and buybacks and potential multiple expansion tailwinds could result in considerable share price gains, although that isn't certain, of course. Add a nice dividend yield of well above 4%, and I'm happy holding CNQ.

