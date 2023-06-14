Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Boots Alliance: 6% Yielding Goldilocks Income Dividend Champion

Jun. 14, 2023 8:37 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)2 Comments
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance has been disappointing in price for almost eight years, but analysts give it a 5-star undervaluation rating and a suggested cheap buy price of $33.60.
  • Walgreens has a 6.1% yield, a safe slowly rising dividend with a quality BBB S&P rating, making it a suitable option for income-focused investors.
  • Walgreens' future potential seems to point to a better 2024 with synergies from its acquisitions starting to come to fruition and growth expected.
Marketer Presenting e-Pharmacy Profit Growth Model

LeoWolfert/iStock via Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens, a pharmaceutical healthcare and beauty product retailer since 1901, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. In the US it has over 8500 locations which allows almost 75% of all Americans

M* WBA Star pricing

Pricing Targets for WBA (Morningstar June 12th, 2023)

WBA chart SA

WBA 10 year Price chart information (Seeking Alpha June 14th, 2023)

FG WBA Technical chart 10 yr

WBA 10 year Technical Analysis Price Earnings (FASTgraphs June 12, 2023)

WBA FG dividend 3yr

3 years of WBA dividend payments (FASTgraphs )

Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at ~4.6% with ~18% cash awaiting value investing.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio currently holds 78 stocks/ investments, in all 11 sectors.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article. 

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: May 14, 2023.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris

Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck

Communications- tele (3):  (VZ) / Verizon

Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy 

Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot

Energy (6): (ENB) / Enbridge

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom

Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin

Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers

Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.

Financial: (15):  (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI)  / Omega Healthcare

REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group 

Cash is ~17.8%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

