Good Times Restaurants: Attractive Multiple, Repurchasing Shares

Jun. 14, 2023 8:48 AM ETGood Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.12K Followers

Summary

  • Good Times Restaurants has continued to retire shares, buy out joint venture interests, and maintain healthy cash flows despite ongoing legal issues with White Winston Select.
  • Management is expected to resolve the lawsuit, complete buyback authorization, and reaccelerate Bad Daddy's unit growth before potentially liquidating the company.
  • The company faces risks such as small size, illiquidity, and potential losses from the legal fight, but its strong cash balance and well-aligned incentives for insiders provide a cushion.

Female Friends having a beer

Zorica Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

In October 2022 I profiled Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) at $2.20/share, whereas today it trades at $3. What has changed for them in the past 8 months?

Legal Victory Now On Appeal

Good Times

GTIM Buybacks

GTIM Buybacks (GTIM 10-Q)

GTIM Cashflows

GTIM Cash Flows (TIKR)

This article was written by

Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

