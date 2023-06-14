The War On Inflation Is Over, As The Bull Marches Forward
The bull marches on! The major market averages continued their ascent, as breadth starts to improve meaningfully with 80% of the constituents in the S&P 500 index finishing higher yesterday. “Stocks are expensive,” exclaim the bears. That may be true for the largest technology names, but under the hood there is plenty of value, which is what should start powering the index moving forward. The futures market is pricing in a near certainty that the Fed will pause on further interest rate hikes after today’s meeting, which has clearly lifted investor sentiment. Yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report for May sealed the deal on the pause, as the annualized rate declined to a more than two-year low of 4%. I think it sealed the deal on the end of the rate-hike cycle as well.
The overall rate of inflation fell more than expected to 4%, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy, was a touch above expectations at 5.3%. That said, core services inflation excluding housing, which has been the Fed’s focus, declined to the lowest rate in 15 months. The disinflationary trend is firmly established, and price increases should continue to abate, as we move closer to the Fed’s target of 2% by year end.
The primary driver of the core rate continues to be shelter costs, but as I have asserted for months, shelter costs will inevitably decline as new rental rates feed into the annualized number. This is not difficult to see or understand. It suggests that the war on inflation is over.
Another one of the Fed’s favored inflation measures is the “trimmed mean,” which excluded the largest outliers in both directions from the overall number. This measure has now fallen to just 2.76% and is very close to the Fed’s target. Again, the war on inflation is over and so is the rate-hike cycle.
Last year I noted that the domestically-focused Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks bottomed last June when the rate of inflation peaked at 9.1%. The index has made a series of higher bottoms ever since, as the rate of inflation has gradually ticked down. I expect we will see small caps register new 12-month highs in the months ahead as inflation continues to recede.
Another way to say this is that market breadth should improve dramatically now that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle is over. We have started to see this over the past two weeks, as the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) is leading the market-cap weighted index (SPY) in terms of performance. The Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ) is the laggard.
This should continue into the second half of the year, but we are seeing some indications that the market is getting overbought on a short-term basis. Therefore, I won’t be surprised to see a pause that reinvigorates the bears for a short period of time. Yet that will be a bear trap for those who continue to focus on lagging indicators and recession fears. The bull should continue charging forward into the end of 2023.
