Earn Up To 12% As Rates Rise And Fall

Summary
- The Federal Reserve is going to be raising and cutting rates throughout your retirement.
- Your portfolio should be designed to benefit from both situations, allowing you to be independent of them.
- You're going to need income in times that are good and that are bad. Don't create a portfolio that only benefits from one or the other.
Co-authored with Treading Softly.
Have you ever just sat in the airport, leaving for your next flight, and watched the people going by? People-watching has actually become a pastime for many people. Avid people watchers will tell you that they imagine the scenarios that lead to the reactions and actions of the people they observe. Sometimes they like to guess, and other times they glean information from the observations that they can make in the short period of time they see people and make judgment calls.
When it comes to a market, some investors have the habit or the hobby of being what they call "Fed watchers." These are people who watch the Fed avidly and all the decisions made by the Federal Reserve and try to call or estimate what they're going to do, whether rates will rise or fall or stay the same. They make bets or make investments and trades based upon these educated guesses. Some can be very successful in doing so; others, not so much, but that is what makes a market.
As a professional income investor, my desire is for my portfolio to pay my way through retirement. I don't build my portfolio based on educated guesses of what the Fed is going to do. I try to design a portfolio that will be agnostic to interest rates. What this means is when rates rise or fall, my portfolio will not be overly impacted by either decision. The goal is income.
My desire is that my income should be not impacted by the decisions of outside forces but should be steady and reliable through all economic conditions. The Fed be damned, I want my income.
Today, I want to look at two great opportunities, one that will benefit when rates rise and one that will benefit when rates fall. This way, they cancel each other out, and regardless of the Fed's choices, I'll continue to receive excellent income.
Let's dive in!
Pick #1: PDO - Yield 12%
With the Fed nearing the end of the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle since Volcker was chairman, the prices of everything "fixed-income" has fallen dramatically over the past year. When interest rates rise, bond prices decline for the simple reason that new bonds are being issued with higher coupons.
If you can buy a brand new bond with an 8% coupon for $100, why would you buy an old bond from the same company with a 6% coupon for $100? You wouldn't. You would buy that 6% bond only if it were trading at a discount to par. So as interest rates rise, bond prices decline even if there is no increase in risk.
This environment creates a fantastic opportunity for fixed-income investors, as the prices of many bonds are trading below par value. Yet when the borrower repays, they will repay at par, creating opportunities for investors to collect the interest coupons and also realize capital gains!
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is one of the newer funds managed by PIMCO, our favorite bond fund manager. PIMCO has distinguished itself over the decades by being able to navigate difficult bond markets while providing investors with generous dividends.
PIMCO is a manager that is not afraid to take calculated risks. You will often find PIMCO investing in areas of the market that are getting a lot of negative press coverage. For example, back during the Great Financial Crisis, PIMCO was loading up on mortgages that the markets considered "toxic." Other investors and institutions were dumping mortgages for pennies on the dollar, and PIMCO was buying them up.
Little strikes terror in the hearts of bond investors more than the word "default." On an individual loan, a default is often devastating. Even if there is good collateral, the economic recovery is often delayed, and only a small portion of the original loan is recovered. So when the market gets a whiff that there will be an increase in defaults, investors sell and move on to "safer" investments. That is when we often see PIMCO move in.
During the "mortgage crisis", the foreclosure rates on mortgages peaked at 2.23%, and the delinquency rate peaked at 11.5%. Scary right? In other words, 97.77% of mortgages didn't need to be foreclosed on, and even during the worst quarter, 88.5% were current on their payments. If you paid $80 per $100 par, then you are basically getting 20% of the mortgages for free. You only paid for 80% of the mortgage principal that you own. That provides a very nice cushion for you to absorb some losses and enjoy a high total return.
This is what PIMCO did during the GFC. When others were selling "toxic" mortgages, PIMCO was buying them hand over fist at significant discounts to par value. The realized losses were much smaller than the losses that were "priced in" because the market was not rationally estimating likely credit losses. Instead, many in the market were just looking to dump off mortgages so that they wouldn't be seen on their quarterly reports. PIMCO investors laughed all the way to the bank, enjoying high dividends and great returns.
Today, PIMCO is making a similar move. We have seen the news media trumpeting the great "risks" of commercial real estate, and PDO is loading up at significant discounts. PDO's CMBS (commercial MBS) holdings have grown to 18.6% over the past year, with prices currently in the mid-$80s/$100 par. Source.
PIMCO senses blood in the water in the commercial real estate space and is moving in. This contrarian mindset is precisely why PIMCO is recognized as one of the greatest bond fund managers. We are more than happy to tag along for the ride!
Pick #2: ARI - Yield 12.4%
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, that originates mortgages for commercial real estate. Over the past month, ARI has started a rebound, but it continues to trade at a 30%+ discount to its Q1 book value of $15.72/share.
ARI has a portfolio with a carrying value of $8.5 billion, with about 2/3rds of that portfolio being originated post-COVID. ARI's portfolio is diversified and has an average loan-to-value of 58%. Source.
Given the investor concern over office real estate in particular, ARI provided a focus on its office portfolio statistics last quarter:
ARI's office portfolio is more conservative than its other segments, with a loan-to-value of only 50% and 99% of the amount secured by first mortgages.
Meanwhile, ARI is producing more cash flow. Distributable earnings per share increased 45% year-over-year and are now comfortably covering the dividend with ample room to spare. Source.
ARI has been benefiting directly from rising interest rates since 99% of its loans are floating-rate. With its international exposure, ARI will continue to benefit from rate hikes in the UK and EU, even if the Fed pauses this month.
We are happy to keep adding ARI while it is trading at such a large discount and collect our dividends.
Conclusion
One way to tell a professional income investor from a hobby income investor is their ability to withstand hard times. I liken this to the difference between a professional farmer and a hobby farmer. When times get hard, a hobby farmer is much more likely to call it quits because they're not committed to the cause. Conversely, a professional farmer does this for their bread and butter. This is their livelihood and who they are as a person, regardless of good times or bad – they are invested in that process.
So often, we see hobby income investors who just start out, get excited, come across hard times and throw up their hands and quit before they ever experience the full benefits of income investing. We often see one big flaw; they have failed to craft a portfolio that is designed to produce income regardless of the economic situation. That can be hard to do when you're just starting out because there's so much to learn and so much to gain exposure to.
Today, we took a look at two investments that will help your portfolio be more agnostic toward interest rates. ARI will benefit when rates rise or stay high, whereas PDO will benefit when rates fall. Combined, they help your portfolio be less dependent on what the Federal Reserve decides to do and help you stay in the driver's seat instead of an outside force. Financial freedom is the ability to make financial choices without having other people drive those choices. Creating a portfolio that's dependent on what the Fed decides to do, puts the Federal Reserve in the driver seat of your portfolio – not you. That is terrifying when it comes to your retirement! The chairman of the Federal Reserve does not care about your retirement – you do! At the end of the day, how your retirement is enjoyed is up to you and your decision-making. As an income investor, my retirement will be enjoyable because of the choices that I have made.
That's the beauty of my income method. That's the beauty of income investing.
