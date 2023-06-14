Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unleashing The Power Of The Small: Tecnoglass's Backlog Is Surging Under The Radar

Jun. 14, 2023 10:01 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)5 Comments
Friso Alenus
Summary

  • Mega cap stocks have experienced short-term earnings growth due to investments in artificial intelligence and rallied the market YTD.
  • Small caps have not yet benefited from AI and are struggling in the current environment of higher interest rates, yet the overlooked small caps have promising long-term earnings growth.
  • In this series, I am covering small caps, that I found while screening for strong free cash flow businesses, high returns on ROA and ROIC and healthy balance sheets.
  • Tecnoglass, a Colombian glass manufacturer, is the first small cap I am covering in this series.
  • The company is trading at 11x earnings while growing revenue 50% in Q1. The balance sheet is strengthening as a result of record free cash flow generation and serious debt repayments.

Office building facade.

Renovattio/iStock via Getty Images

By now, everyone should have noticed, the massive moves in the mega cap stocks, that have catapulted the market upwards. It all started with the investments of Microsoft into OpenAI, which caused the revelation of artificial intelligence. Investors following me could have

Short-term earnings growth

Yardeni Research

Long-term earnings growth

Yardeni Research

Forward P/E

Yardeni Research

Paramount Miami

Tecnoglass

Dividend History SA

Seeking Alpha

Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old and studying electromechanics in college. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I am here to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for the aces. Welcome to my journey!Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TGLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

