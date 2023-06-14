SCHD: Unlocking Massive Potential In The Next Rotation

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

Normally, when assets get a lot of attention, I quickly lose interest, as I tend to avoid being part of a bigger crowd. In the case of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), we're dealing with one of the most popular ETFs in a very long time. However, I'm actually glad to see its popularity. Mainly because we're not dealing with sketchy NFTs, weird crypto coins, or tech stocks but with a portfolio of well-diversified dividend (growth) stocks.

I have often made the case that SCHD is one of the best dividend ETFs for passive investors who want a juicy yield, safety, and a shot at satisfying long-term capital gains.

With that said, the reason I'm writing this article isn't only to tell you why SCHD is a good ETF - plenty of people have done that already - but to explain why SCHD has underperformed the market so much.

The past few months were brutal for value stocks and ETFs like SCHD, which came with massive underperformance.

Now, I think we're getting to a point where value stocks like SCHD become attractive again. I'm not buying the consensus view that the Fed gets to gradually cut into a soft landing with rapidly subdued inflation.

In this article, I will guide you through my thoughts and explain why I believe that SCHD is a great ETF to hold on a prolonged basis, especially after the recent underperformance.

So, let's get to it!

What's SCHD?

Let's start with the basics. SCHD is one of the easiest ways to buy the almost perfect mix of a high yield and dividend growth. By buying one ETF, investors can buy diversified income without the need to research individual stocks or worry about position sizes and everything that comes with it.

With that said, the ETF now has more than $47 billion in net assets. Since its inception in 2011, the fund has grown rapidly. Especially after the pandemic, a lot of retail investors figured out how SCHD could help them reach their financial goals, which explains the massive surge in assets under management since we got bad news from Wuhan.

Data by YCharts

With that said, the SCHD expense ratio is also fair. It's 0.06%, which is slightly more expensive than most S&P 500 ETFs, but much cheaper than almost every other passive ETF tracking a certain theme, index, or sector.

The SCHD dividend yield is 3.6%. This makes the ETF a high-yield ETF. However, it's not ultra-high yield. Far from it, actually. While that may be bad news for investors looking for a juicy payout (for whatever reasons), it's good news for investors seeking potential capital gains on top of income.

After all, dividend growth isn't half bad, either. Between early 2018 and early 2023, the dividend has doubled.

Data by YCharts

In recent years, average annual dividend growth was close to 10%, which is a lot for a high-yield ETF.

This is caused by an excellent stock selection. The fund, which tracks the return of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, has 104 holdings with a weighted average market cap of $150 billion. So, without looking at its holdings, we can assume that it has some heavy hitters in its top 10.

But before we get to these stocks, let's take a look at the sector breakdown. As we can assume from a value-focused ETF, SCHD has major exposure in industrials, healthcare, financials, and consumer staples. Information technology only accounts for 12.5% of total assets, which is one of the reasons why the ETF underperformed the market recently - but more on that later in this article.

Schwab Asset Management

Looking at the company's top 15 holdings (accounting for 60% of its total assets), we see a mix of well-known dividend stocks that most investors are likely to have in their portfolios. Broadcom (AVGO), its biggest holding, accounts for 5.5% of total assets. PepsiCo (PEP) accounts for 4.3% of total assets. In other words, while this ETF has a high-weighted average market cap and 60% of its assets in its top 15 assets, investors are not dependent on the success of a handful of stocks.

Leo Nelissen (Data: Schwab Asset Management)

Now, with that in mind, let's get to the real reason I'm writing this article.

SCHD Has Underperformed

Most investors who hold value stocks might have felt that the broader market gains didn't benefit their own portfolios.

That makes sense, as we're dealing with concentrated tech outperformance.

On May 26, I tweeted the following chart, showing that back then, the S&P 500 was up 10%. However, adjusted for seven high-flying tech stocks, the market was up just 1%.

Twitter (@Growth_Value_)

The chart below elaborates on this. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 14%. The equal-weight S&P 500 is up less than 5%. The tech ETF (QQQ) is up 36%. The equal-weight version is up 20%.

Data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong. I'm not complaining. A win is a win. It doesn't matter which stocks pushed the S&P 500 higher. For example, if your favorite baseball team wins the World Series because of 2-3 world-class players who carry the team, it doesn't matter either.

What matters is that we're seeing a massive divergence between growth and value stocks. This market uptrend isn't backed by a lot of stocks, which isn't a very healthy sign.

In this case, we can use SCHD as a proxy for value stocks. After all, we're dealing with a well-diversified basket of mature stocks with (often) healthy balance sheets and the ability to pay a sustainable stream of growing dividends.

Over the past 12 months, SCHD has generated 0.0% in capital gains. The market has risen 16.4% during this period.

Data by YCharts

The chart below visualizes the underperformance of SCHD even better, as it shows the ratio between SCHD and the S&P 500. Just by looking at it (I know, that's not very scientific), we're dealing with one of the steepest underperformance trends since the ETF's inception.

Data by YCharts

Now, it's time for SCHD to outperform again.

I'm Buying Value (Like SCHD)

With all of this in mind, let me show you a fascinating chart. Below, you're looking at a comparison between the S&P 500/SCHD ratio (black line) and the 20+ year government bond ETF (TLT).

Usually, SCHD underperforms during times of rapidly falling inflation and rates. After all, that's when it's more attractive to buy growth stocks. This also tends to benefit government bonds. However, this time, the market outperformed without support from bonds.

TradingView (SPY/SCHD, TLT)

I believe bonds know that the market is bluffing.

The market is pricing in a rapid normalization of inflation. While I believe that we're beyond peak inflation, I do NOT believe in inflation normalization to 2%. Especially not in a situation where inflation remains close to 2%.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates unless it is forced to, which isn't bullish for the market either.

Historically speaking, it just doesn't happen that the Fed can use a soft landing to cut rates gradually.

For example, core inflation remains extremely sticky. Even with energy becoming a major inflation headwind (lowering inflation), we're dealing with high inflation, as higher wages and past energy inflation have worked their way through the economy.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, we're dealing with slumping economic growth and high risks in the commercial real estate sector, which could eventually force the Fed to cut rates. I discussed commercial real estate risks in a recent article.

Wells Fargo

With that said, here's a part of the takeaway from my most recent market outlook article.

The current state of the economy and the tricky situation of the Federal Reserve pose challenges for investors. Balancing inflation and economic growth is a delicate task for the Fed, as it needs to consider both factors in its policy decisions. Sticky inflation and weakening economic growth indicate that the Fed's path forward is uncertain. Inflation remains a concern, and while it may decline in the future, it is unlikely to settle close to the Fed's target of 2%, which is an issue, as the Fed is running out of time, given the tremendous pressure on the banking system and Federal interest payments.

Hence, even if inflation were to come down because of demand weakness, it would make a soft landing impossible and force the Fed to cut rates. That could trigger a second wave of inflation, repeating what we saw in 2021.

Back then, it triggered a massive rotation from growth to value stocks.

I believe that this will happen again, I see no path to normalization, which tech and growth investors are currently betting on. I agree with the bond market and believe that SCHD will outperform the market on a prolonged basis.

While I cannot make the case that the SCHD price cannot fall, I like the relative risk/return of value stocks, which makes SCHD an attractive ETF.

Given the bigger picture, I expect SCHD to remain in a sideways trend between $65 and $80 until economic growth expectations bottom. Once that happens, we will likely see an upswing in inflation and a strong performance in industrials, energy, financials, and value stocks, in general.

FINVIZ

Also, given the breakdown of SCHD, it has the ability to protect investors against inflation. Not just because of consistent dividend growth but also because of its exposure in industrials, financials, and energy.

Personally, I'm not buying SCHD. I cannot buy SCHD in Europe. Also, I prefer single stocks. I'm buying industrials, financials, and energy (among others) on weakness. I'm applying the same view to my portfolio as I do in the case of SCHD. I believe that most stocks will remain rangebound. Given economic risks, I'm only buying on corrections until economic demand bottoms.

Once that happens, I expect to outperform the market by a wide margin again on a prolonged basis.

Takeaway

In conclusion, while the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has recently underperformed the market, I believe it is poised for a comeback. Despite its temporary setback, SCHD remains an excellent option for passive investors seeking a combination of high yield, safety, and potential long-term capital gains.

The ETF's diversified portfolio of well-established dividend stocks has consistently delivered impressive results, with a history of doubling dividends since 2018 and an average annual dividend growth rate of around 10%.

Although the recent market trends have favored growth stocks, the significant divergence between growth and value stocks suggests that SCHD, as a proxy for value stocks, will regain its momentum.

With exposure to sectors such as industrials, healthcare, financials, and consumer staples, SCHD offers a reliable and balanced approach to investing.

While I personally opt for individual stocks due to geographical limitations, I align my investment strategy with the same principles as SCHD, buying into industries such as industrials, financials, and energy during market corrections.

Overall, I believe SCHD will outperform the market in the long run, presenting a favorable risk/reward profile for investors seeking stability and potential growth.