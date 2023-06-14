Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HubSpot: Growth Vs. Valuation - A Tug Of War

Jun. 14, 2023 10:15 AM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)CRM
Summary

  • HubSpot's stock price has been performing exceptionally well, outpacing the Nasdaq.
  • Despite the strong performance, there are doubts about whether investors' optimism is justified, especially considering the stock's high valuation at over 80x next year's non-GAAP EPS.
  • While the company's customer count is increasing, its growth rates are decelerating.
  • HubSpot stock's valuation has expanded primarily due to multiple expansion rather than fundamental factors.
Chat bot service concept. Virtual assistant and CRM software automation technology. Customer using online service with chat bot to get support.

Galeanu Mihai

Investment Thesis

HubSpot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HUBS) share price is on an absolute tear, easily outpacing even the Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

Chart
Data by YCharts

Despite recognizing the momentum in its share price, I question whether investors are perhaps too bullish, without sufficient reason.

HUBS revenue growth rates

HUBS revenue growth rates

SA Premium

SA Premium

Chart
Data by YCharts

HUBS presentation

HUBS presentation

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

