HubSpot: Growth Vs. Valuation - A Tug Of War
Summary
- HubSpot's stock price has been performing exceptionally well, outpacing the Nasdaq.
- Despite the strong performance, there are doubts about whether investors' optimism is justified, especially considering the stock's high valuation at over 80x next year's non-GAAP EPS.
- While the company's customer count is increasing, its growth rates are decelerating.
- HubSpot stock's valuation has expanded primarily due to multiple expansion rather than fundamental factors.
Investment Thesis
HubSpot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HUBS) share price is on an absolute tear, easily outpacing even the Nasdaq (COMP.IND).
Despite recognizing the momentum in its share price, I question whether investors are perhaps too bullish, without sufficient reason.
Allow me to make my point succinctly. Is HubSpot really a compelling investment, when the stock is priced at more than 80x next year's non-GAAP EPS? I'm not convinced. Here's why.
Why HubSpot? Why Now?
HubSpot is a customer relationship management ("CRM") platform that targets small and medium-sized businesses. HubSpot offers a comprehensive suite that helps to scale businesses to enhance their customer experience.
Their platform integrates various tools, including sales and marketing, as well as operations seeking to provide functionality and analysis.
Simply said, it's a smaller version of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), which targets mid-market customers rather than enterprises. Furthermore, HubSpot has more of a focus on inbound marketing and content management.
Undoubtedly, the top takeaway from Hubspot's recent results is that the customer count continues to tick higher. Case in point, Q1 2023 saw its total customer growth increase by 23% y/y. Although, it should be noted that, in last year's Q1, HubSpot's total customers grew by 26% y/y.
Furthermore, consider this quote from HubSpot's earnings call:
On the lower end, we saw a significant uptick in our net customer additions. This was driven by strength in free sign-ups and pricing optimization plays we ran in our starter edition.
If HubSpot is delivering most of its customer growth in the lower-end segment, this may have some impact on its future growth rates. Something that we'll now discuss.
Revenue Growth Rates Are Decelerating
HubSpot is guided to grow at the midpoint at around 19% this year. I have gone as far as to reason that they are underestimating their potential growth and that it will actually end up delivering 22% CAGR this year.
One way or another, the message is clear, HubSpot's growth rates are decelerating.
Next, consider the following graphic.
As you can see above, analysts' revenue estimates for HubSpot don't inspire much optimism that its revenue growth rates are on the cusp of reaccelerating.
In fact, while I have no idea whether we'll enter a recession or not this year, what I will say is this: HubSpot's customer base is more economically sensitive than comparatively large enterprises.
What's more, recently, the bulk of HubSpot's growth comes from the lower end of the market. This means that it will be difficult to raise prices on large swathes of their customers.
Essentially, this is my argument, I believe that HubSpot's exit rates from Q4 2023 will be less than 20% CAGR. And if that's the case, the multiple that investors will be paying for its stock will be more moderate, too.
What the graphic above demonstrates is that the multiple that investors have been paying for HubSpot this year has moved from approximately 7x forward sales at the start of 2023 to around 12x forward sales right now.
Meaning that nearly all the outperformance of its stock this year has come from its multiple expanding.
Next, we'll turn our attention to the bull case.
Profitability Is Moving Higher, Fast
Non-GAAP operating margins expanded by more than 4 points, reaching 13.5% in Q1 2023. This is a very significant improvement, compared with just under 9% reported in the same period a year ago.
Consequently, I believe management sought to highlight the bull case with the framework above.
What HubSpot declares is that if its revenue growth rates were to decelerate to less than 30% CAGR, this would in time be matched by a 3% to 4% increase in non-GAAP operating margins per year.
On yet the other hand, if we look out to the next year, this stock is priced at around 85x next year's non-GAAP EPS. This is a multiple that I believe is stretched for the risks involved, particularly for a company that is unlikely to be growing its top line by more than 25% any time soon.
The Bottom Line
I have some doubts about the current hype surrounding HubSpot, Inc. stock.
Despite HubSpot's impressive performance, I question if investors might be overly optimistic without sufficient justification. HubSpot is a CRM platform targeting small and medium-sized businesses. While its customer count continues to rise, growth rates are decelerating.
Analysts' revenue estimates don't inspire confidence in a reacceleration. The stock's valuation has expanded significantly this year, primarily driven by its multiple expansion rather than fundamental factors.
HubSpot, Inc.'s improved profitability is a positive element, but the current valuation of around 85x next year's non-GAAP EPS appears stretched given the risks involved. Caution is advised here.
