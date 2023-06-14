Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings Hits My Price Target - Where To Go From Here?

Jun. 14, 2023 10:23 AM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)MNST, PEP
Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
603 Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings has seen significant growth and surpassed $250 million in revenues, with its partnership with PepsiCo contributing to its success.
  • Celsius is taking market share away from competitors like Red Bull and Monster, and its stock price target has been raised to $164-$180.
  • Despite the rally, short interest in Celsius remains high at 21.6%, which could lead to a short squeeze in the near term.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis And Introduction

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has unequivocally been one of the best growth stocks in the entire market over the last several years. The recent earnings report showed that the company surpassed the

CELHmetrics

CELH Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
603 Followers
I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.