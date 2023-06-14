Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Omega Healthcare: Why The Stock Is A Hold

Jun. 14, 2023 10:36 AM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Omega Healthcare Investors face increased credit and liquidity risks due to high interest rates and economic headwinds, potentially affecting its funds available for distribution payout ratio.
  • Despite challenges, OHI's dividend yield of 8.6% is attractive, and the company is not expected to cut its quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share.
  • The stock is considered a hold, as there may not be room for higher dividends or significant stock price increases in the near future.

Muslim nurse taking care of a senior patient in a wheelchair

andresr

For the past 15 quarters, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) paid a dividend of $0.67 per common share. However, it is important to know that in the first quarter of 2023, the company's funds available for distribution (FAD) payout ratio

Figure 1 - The principal amounts outstanding of real estate loans receivable

1Q 2023 results

Figure 2 - OHI's non-real estate loans receivable

1Q 2023 results

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.48K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.