Sea Limited: Finally A Buy After The Drastic Plunge

Jun. 16, 2023 2:00 PM ETSea Limited (SE)
Summary

  • SE appears to be overly moderated after the FQ1'23 earnings call since the e-commerce segment remains profitable with the investment arm finally disbanded.
  • While the gaming segment continues to underperform, we are not overly concerned yet due to the positive developments above.
  • Combined with the region's moderating inflationary pressures, we may see discretionary spending return to the previous cadence, lifting SE's top and bottom line growth ahead.
  • As a result, investors may consider establishing a small position here.

US Dollar Melting Dripping Banknote

allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

The SE Investment Thesis Is Much More Convincing Here

SE 1Y Stock Price

SE 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

By now, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has already lost all of the FQ4'22 gains, though successfully bounced from the mid $50s, implying the excellent

SE 5Y EV/Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

