CareTrust REIT: Decent Yield And Attractive Risk Profile

Jun. 14, 2023 10:39 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)
Global Value Ideas
Summary

  • CareTrust REIT is currently trading at a 5.8% dividend yield while maintaining a very conservative 76% payout ratio.
  • Rent coverage of the tenants is exceptionally high with occupancy steadily increasing.
  • Long escalator-based leases provide good financial stability.
  • Low debt leverage and interest payments increase safety and leave room for future investments.
  • The fair value of the stock indicates 20% upside potential.

Operating Beds/Units and initial yield for CTRE from 2014 to 2022

CTREs business expansion (Author's own calculation based on latest quarterly report)

Comparison of EBITDARM and EBITDAR coverage for selcted health care REITs

Comparison of tenant rent coverages (Author's calculations based on current data from Seeking Alpha)

P/FFO ratios for the healthcare REITs that are covered on Seeking Alpha

P/FFO ratios for healthcare REITs (Author's own calculations based on numbers from Seeking Alpha)

EV/FFO ratios for different healthcare REITs

EV/FFO ratios for healthcare REITs (Author's own calculations based on numbers from Seeking Alpha)

.Comparison of the current stock price with the fair value according to different models.

Current stock price compared to the fair values obtained from the valuation methods (Author's calculations based on numbers from Seeking Alpha)

Covering long-term investment ideas, asset plays, asymmetric risk/reward situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

