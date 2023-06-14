Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Osisko Mining Receives A Windfall

Jun. 14, 2023 11:00 AM ETOsisko Mining Inc. (OBNNF), OSK:CAGFI, GFIOF, AGI, AGI:CA1 Comment
SomaBull
Summary

  • Osisko Mining Inc. has announced it concluded a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Gold Fields Limited on Osisko's Windfall gold project in Canada.
  • Osisko Mining is receiving US$475 million (or C$634 million) of cash from Gold Fields + C$75 million of exploration spending is covered by Gold Fields. The Feasibility Study is only the starting point.
  • Using a conservative valuation analysis, Osisko Mining is trading at 0.65x NAV. When using assumptions from Osisko, the stock is trading at just over 0.5x NAV.
  • The short-term outlook for the stock is more difficult to predict, but if gold breaks out, I plan to be very long Osisko Mining. When using a longer-term time horizon, there is enough value that buying at current levels could be considered prudent.
Catch the Falling Money

Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

Last month, Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCPK:OBNNF) announced it had concluded a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Gold Fields Limited (GFI) on Osisko's Windfall gold project in Canada.

In return, OBNNF receives the following:

  1. GFI made an
Osisko Mining Land Package

Osisko Mining

Chart
Data by YCharts

Osisko Mining's Windfall FS vs PEA

SomaBull Research

Osisko Mining Gold Resources

Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Windfall Exploration Potential At Depth

Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Windfall Grade Reconciliation

Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Windfall Grade Reconciliation

Osisko Mining

OBNNF Chart

StockCharts.com

SomaBull
I’m a private investor with a strong track record of outperformance, and also currently work as a research consultant for high-net-worth clients who invest in the precious metals sector.

My focus was mostly on Tech/Internet when I started investing, but almost 20 years ago I became extremely interested in the gold and silver sector as I anticipated a major bull run.

I’ve been doing in-depth research on gold and silver miners since then. I'm familiar with their stories, their stock patterns, their highs and lows, their operations/projects, their successes and failures, their management teams and turnover at the top, and all other facets of these precious metal companies.

This sector is my singular focus as I expect a massive bull market will unfold. These mining stocks are the cheapest they have been in over a decade, some in fact, are near multi-decade lows as they are oversold and significantly undervalued. I expect strong appreciation in these mining stocks as the bull market in gold and silver recommences.

I believe in buying value, and not chasing the next hot stock. I use several basic investing principles, the main one being buying the balance sheet. I wait for opportunities to present themselves and then establish positions. I believe in doing your homework, and I have a very research intensive focus.

*Disclaimer* I am not a Certified Financial Advisor. My research and articles should not be interpreted as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security at any time. The accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information posted in my articles is not guaranteed. Do not rely on any statement that I make in my articles. All readers and subscribers should always conduct their own research and should consult a professional financial advisor when it comes to making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBNNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

