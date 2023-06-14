Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why No One Is Talking About Capital Southwest's Credit Upgrade?

Jun. 14, 2023 10:42 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)ARCC, BAC, JPM22 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
131 Followers

Summary

  • CSWC's 11% yield is safe and a great addition to every income investor's portfolio.
  • Recent upgrade by Fitch and Moody's is a testament to the quality of the stock.
  • The company's stellar management, 98% floating rate debt portfolio, and balance sheet has allowed them to reward shareholders in the current macro environment.

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Introduction

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is an internally managed business development company (BDC) focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses. Basically, CSWC acts as a bank for small to medium-sized businesses and distressed companies. These small

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
131 Followers
Not a financial advisor, just someone that just enjoys investing in and teaching about dividend stocks. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and to live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and to give them a new perspective on investing and achieve financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.