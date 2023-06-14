Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sony: Apple Vision Creates Potential For Growth

Jun. 14, 2023 11:04 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)AAPL
Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
86 Followers

Summary

  • The Apple Vision spatial computing headset can boost Sony's growth due to the company's advanced imaging and sensing solutions used in devices like Apple's headset.
  • Sony's gaming segment, including its PS VR2, is expected to grow alongside Apple's VR gaming market, while Sony Pictures may benefit from a shift in public preference towards animated works.
  • Despite near-term challenges in the gaming segment, Sony's future prospects appear bright, making it a strong buy for 2023.
People using Playstation VR

ColobusYeti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I believe that The Apple Vision, the “spatial computing” headset made by Apple (AAPL), can be a great catalyst for Sony (NYSE:SONY). With Apple pushing the headset category, I believe Sony can take advantage of this exponential growth. While

Programmer and educated with college-level math. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I look at both macro and micro trends, putting special emphasis on product quality and growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SONY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

