krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I wrote an article on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) back in February, highlighting several key facts about the investment and issuing a BUY rating for the stock. My thesis was predicated on the following facts:

I don't expect legacy markets to decline nearly as much as valuations suggest, mainly because of a massive drop in new construction post-Covid, which should help keep occupancy and rents stable even in light of slightly lower demand. This is in contrast to Sunbelt markets, where an oversupply of A Class apartments has become a real threat. ESS's cash flows grew by double digits in 2022, fueled by strong same store revenue growth of 10.5% YoY. They have a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet. The company is an S&P 500 Aristocrat as it has increased its dividend for 29 years in a row, and it remains well covered. And most importantly, the company trades significantly below what I consider the fair value of its assets.

Today I want to take the opportunity to summarize their Q1 2023 results, which have been great, and present an updated outlook for the company.

I'll start by addressing the main bear argument, which is based on the fact that the REIT owns properties exclusively located on the West Coast and mainly in California (82%). It's obvious that this market has become less desirable as some jobs (and consequently also people) have moved to more friendly states (especially from a tax perspective), but it's not all doom and gloom. Actually, quite the opposite as the market has priced in a lot of negativity already, perhaps more than warranted.

There are 3 big reasons why I think housing in California will remain solid:

Supply remains low

First, let's look at the supply side. New supply in ESS markets is significantly lower than in places where everyone loves to invest these days, such as Denver, Atlanta, Phoenix and of course Texas. This is especially true in terms of expected deliveries this year. While ESS markets are expecting deliveries more or less in line with last year (with Northern California even expecting a 22% YoY decline), the more popular markets are about to see a 100% YoY increase in deliveries.

The contrast is even larger when you consider that this year alone, Sunbelt markets are expected to add one new unit for each 100 workers, while in ESS markets, this number stands at just 1 unit per 500 workers. And the thing is that this isn't a short-term phenomenon as the same is true for the number of building permits being issued today, which will affect deliveries 2-3 years from now. The fact of the matter is, that California is as far from over-supply as it has ever been.

ESS Presentation

California remains the #1 spot for tech

Of course, none of this matters without demand, but here's the thing. We're used to reading headlines about yet another company moving its operations out of California, but the fact is that the vast majority of companies are staying and even growing within the State. In Q1, the number of jobs in ESS markets grew by 2.7% YoY, in line with the nationwide average. Moreover, looking at the recent AI boom, of the top 50 AI companies, 74% are headquartered in the Bay Area and AI Funding in ESS markets is quadruple the combined funding outside of ESS markets. And if you want concrete examples, just look at the recently announced $4 Billion facility to be built by Applied Materials (AMAT) in Silicon Valley. The point here is that mainstream media shows a picture that is very far from what's actually happening. Despite headlines, California remains the #1 spot for tech and innovation, at least for now.

ESS Presentation

Owning is as unaffordable as ever

It's estimated that owning in ESS markets is 2.3x more expensive than renting and with a record low supply, it's very unlikely that this will change going forward. This is why I expect the proportion of people that rent to increase further from the current 51%, significantly benefiting residential landlords.

ESS Presentation

Operational Performance

Looking at the price action would have you believe that the REIT must be going through some serious difficulty, but this couldn't be further from the truth. Following double-digit same-store revenue growth last year, the company saw an additional 7.6% YoY growth in Q1. Core FFO per share increased by 8.3% YoY, exceeding the original guidance for the quarter. This performance was primarily driven by a better-than-expected improvement in occupancy which now stands at 96.7% and also lower net delinquencies as a result of the ending of eviction moratoria in all of Essex markets. It's worth pointing out that growth seems to be slowing, in particular looking at the Jan-May period only shows a 6.2% YoY growth.

ESS Presentation

First quarter results have been very good and put the company 30 bps ahead of their full year midpoint guidance. But with many uncertainties, the management remains cautious to raise their guidance as they expect full year same-store NOI growth of just 3-5% and target full year FFO per share of $14.78.

Operations remained underpinned by a very solid BBB+ rated balance sheet with a reasonable net debt / EBITDA of 5.7x and 96% of debt fixed-rate. Following a recent refinancing of $300 Million of unsecured bonds that matured on May 1, the company has no funding needs over the next 12 months.

ESS Presentation

Valuation

For me, it all comes down to valuation with ESS. The company has been growing their cash flows significantly and though I expect that growth to slow to a more sustainable 3-4% per year, I do see FFO per share reaching $15.80 by 2025.

Currently, the stock trades at just 15.8x FFO, vs. a long-term average of 20x. With an annualized Q1 NOI of $1.15 Billion, the implied cap rate stands at 5.5% and management has stated on the earnings call that despite a slowdown in the investment market they are still seeing institutional quality transactions at the mid to high 4% cap rates.

Forecasting a 19x FFO yields a conservative price target of $300 per share (in line with my original article), which is still some 20% below the 2021 high. While we wait for that upside, we'll get to collect a 4% dividend with a long track record of increases that are likely to continue alongside FFO growth. I reiterate my BUY rating on the stock here at $234 per share.

FAST Graphs

ESS represents a core REIT holding for me at 3.3% of my entire portfolio with a b/e of $215 per share.