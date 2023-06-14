Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rates Spark: Is It A Pause, Or Is It A Skip?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • A hawkish hold need not be market-moving for dollar rates, and a lot of financial tightening is still in the pipeline.
  • What’s more important is the tone and language used by Chair Powell, where a hawkish tilt should prevent yields from seeing this event as a rationale to move lower.
  • Hot UK labour data adds to sterling curve flattening pressure - we think this will continue, especially when compared to dollar and euro rates.

Symbol (Stamp) of Federal reserve system of USA on dollar. Finance system concept

Dmitri Kalvan

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder

The Fed will hold at this meeting, but expect some tightening from other sources ahead

Directionally, a decision to hold rates steady at this meeting should not have a material

ING's expectations for what the Federal Reserve will forecast today

ING's Expectations For What The Federal Reserve Will Forecast Today (Refinitiv, ING)

Implied forward Sofr and Sonia fixings, in percentage - Sterling rates now price higher rates for longer at the Bank of England than at the Fed

Sterling Rates Now Price Higher Rates For Longer At The Bank Of England Than At The Fed (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.97K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.