Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy, Tech And AI: Use Cases And Markets

Jun. 14, 2023 11:19 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), SP500, DJIAMD, AMZA, CVX, EPD, ET, FANG, MMP, MSFT, NVDA, PXD, QQQ, SMH, XOM, XLE1 Comment
Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.85K Followers

Summary

  • The AI Day, where Nvidia's earnings announcements gave the Nasdaq market a new outlook, continues to spark analysis and firm announcements.
  • LLMs at present cannot substitute for the discriminative power of human analysis, ie., deep subject matter expertise.
  • The requirements of an increasing tech stack have implications for energy mix developments.
  • Investment time horizons matter as does a value proposition that meets society's needs; energy is a need.
  • A great shift is happening in how we produce energy. Tech can help point the way, alongside human discernment.

Close up detail of powerful teal blue wave breaking in open ocean on a bright sunny afternoon

Philip Thurston

After a number of brushes with research from a conference, several ideas have emerged. Ultimately, most of these ideas have investment implications. But, with an investment approach vs. a trading approach, a key factor is investment time horizon.

discussing trends in tech and energy

Talking about chips, AI and energy (Concept Elemental)

discussing energy trends

Interview with Jay Hatfield and Jennifer Warren (Concept Elemental)

one year of market changes

Tech and energy market dynamics (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.85K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.Recent interview:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wednesday-may-10-montana-world-affairs-council/id1511606812?i=1000612517083

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.