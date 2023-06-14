Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.14K Followers

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chantal Melanson - Investor Relations

Denis Larocque - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daryl Young - TD Cowen

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

James Vail - Arcadia Advisors

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Chantal Melanson. Please go ahead, Ms. Melanson.

Chantal Melanson

Thank you, and good morning everyone. As mentioned, we would like to welcome you to Major Drilling’s conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. On the call we will have Denis Larocque, President and CEO; and Ian Ross, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results were released yesterday evening and can be found on our website at www.majordrilling.com. We also invite you to visit our website for further information.

Before we get started, we'd like to caution you that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature, and actual events or results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

I will now turn the presentation over to Denis Larocque. Please go ahead.

Denis Larocque

Thank you, Chantal and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I must say, I'm quite happy with the progress our company has made this year considering that Major Drilling generated the second highest annual revenue in the company's history, at a time where mineral exploration expenditures is still at only 60% of the amount spent at the peak in 2012. This allowed us to grow our EBITDA to $1.74 per share and we saw our

