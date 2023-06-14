kozmoat98

Thesis

DCP Midstream (DCP) is a midstream energy company. The entity was purchased earlier in the year by Philips 66, with a tentative closing schedule for the second half of 2023:

HOUSTON & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and DCP Midstream, LP ("DCP Midstream") (NYSE: DCP) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Phillips 66 will acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in DCP Midstream for cash consideration of $41.75 per common unit, increasing its economic interest in DCP Midstream to 86.8%. In combination with the previously announced realignment of Phillips 66's economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, the transaction is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66. In addition, Phillips 66 expects to capture operational and commercial synergies of at least $300 million by integrating DCP Midstream into its existing midstream business. Phillips 66 plans to fund the approximately $3.8 billion cash consideration through a combination of cash and debt while maintaining its current investment grade credit ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Prior to its purchase by a highly rated entity, DCP's preferred shares were rated below investment grade. Post its acquisition, Fitch has reaffirmed and upgraded some of the ratings:

Wed 17 May, 2023 - 2:11 PM ET: Fitch Ratings - New York - 17 May 2023: Fitch Ratings has affirmed DCP Midstream LP's (DCP) and DCP Midstream Operating, LP's (DCP Operating) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', and has revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed DCP Operating's senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-' and junior subordinated notes at 'BB+', and DCP's preferred equity ratings at 'BB'.

A typical midstream energy company is below investment grade, and funds itself using a mix of senior unsecured notes and preferred shares. DCP was no different, with the following capital structure:

Debt

5.375% Senior Notes due 2025,

5.625% Senior Notes due 2027,

5.125% Senior Notes due 2029,

8.125% Senior Notes due 2030,

3.25% Senior Notes due 2032,

6.450% Senior Notes due 2036,

6.750% Senior Notes due 2037,

5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2043

and 5.60% Senior Notes due 2044

Preferred Equity

7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (callable starting in June 2023)

7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (callable starting in October 2023)

As a below investment grade company the cost of funds is high. Typically what happens when a highly rated company purchases a below investment grade one, cost of funds is optimized first from a treasury perspective. Why? Because nobody likes to pay high interest expenses for no reason. DCP is following the same path, although the acquisition is not technically fully closed.

Retirement of the Series B Preferred Equity

The company also had a $500 million Series A Preferred Equity tranche, which was repaid in December 2022. We were expecting the next expensive piece of the capital structure to be repaid on the first callable date, and it has:

Series B Preferred Shares (PreferredStockChannel)

The Series B preferred shares are set to be redeemed June 15, with a full retirement of this expensive funding piece. Essentially midstream companies issue preferred shares because they do not count as leverage in the traditional debt covenants, but act essentially as such via their perpetual status (most of them). The downside is the higher cost of funds when compared to bonds. That is the reason why we are seeing the preferred shares being called on the first possible date here.

We fully expect for the Series C (NYSE:DCP.PC) to be also called on its first possible call date, namely October 15, 2023. That makes that tranche a very appealing and safe short term investment.

Series C Yield and Analytics

DCP is doing what we were expecting the company to do - namely to retire expensive debt in light of the Phillips 66 acquisition and impeding closing. Let us then have a look at the Series C yield and analytics given our expectations for an October 2023 retirement for this series:

Series C Preferred Shares (PreferredStockChannel)

The preferred shares are trading slightly above liquidation value with a yield close to 8%. The ex-dividend date is June 30th, hence the shares are now embedding the next coupon to be received. Shareholders will receive around $0.49 per share in July and then the same amount again in October. So the total cash-flows here (when the principal return is factored is) is about $26/share (assuming an October 2023 redemption).

If you are looking for a safe 8% annualized yield, DCP.PC does offer that, with the caveat that only 2 payment dates are left here as per our analysis. It does compare very favorably with other short term investment instruments nonetheless.

Of course the company can choose to not redeem the Series C, in which case an investor would continue to receive the stated yield for longer, however that does not make much sense from a capital structure perspective. Phillips 66 is a much better rated company and it can place longer term debt at 100 to 150 bps over term treasuries, thus does not have any need for expensive preferred shares.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream is an MLP. The entity is set to be acquired by Phillips 66, with an estimated closing in the second half of the year. Phillips 66 is a highly rated investment grade company, and does not have any preferred shares in its capital structure given their high cost. Below investment grade midstream entities usually issue preferred shares in order to manage their leverage factors. Post acquisition, there is no need for the legacy DCP preferred shares to exist given their cost and coupon. DCP retired the Series A preferred equity in December 2022, and is about to retire the Series B on their first call date on June 15, 2023. We fully expect the entity to do the same with the C Series in October. An investor looking for an 8% short term investment grade play would be well served to look at the Series C.