Investment thesis

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is in a list of top stocks that delivered more than a thousand percent stock price appreciation over the past decade. That is due to the company's stellar financial performance over the long term. Revenue CAGR of 11% and expanding profitability metrics delivered massive value to shareholders. On the other hand, the stock currently trades with a substantial premium, according to my valuation analysis. That is why I am not investing and assign the stock a "Hold" rating.

Company information

Synopsys is a global leader in supplying electronic design automation [EDA] software used to design and test integrated circuits [ICs]. Apart from EDA, the company offers semiconductor intellectual property [IP] products. Engineers use pre-designed circuits as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves. The company also provides software and hardware to validate the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on them.

The company's fiscal year ends at the end of October. Synopsys disaggregates revenue by product groups where EDA and IP represent about 90% of the total sales, according to the latest 10-K report.

SNPS's latest 10-K report

Financials

Synopsys delivered a solid 11% revenue CAGR over the past decade. I like companies that can increase profitability ratios as the business scale increases. SNPS is one of these companies, though the gross margin shrank almost two percentage points over the decade. But, it matters little because the company substantially expanded its operating and free cash flow [FCF] margin. Over the last two years, the company generated a staggering 22% FCF margin with stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted. It is massive since not so many businesses can generate such a high FCF margin.

Author's calculations

I also like that the company narrowed its SG&A to revenue ratio as the business ramped up. At the same time, the R&D to sales ratio constantly was around 35%, regardless of the business scale. This is good because it indicates that the management is committed to innovation and to sustaining the company's technological advantage as long as possible.

Data by YCharts

Now I can just narrow down the financial analysis to a quarterly level. Revenue growth decelerated to single digits in the two last quarters, and margins are under pressure because expenses outpaced revenue growth. On the other hand, margins improved notably since July and October 2022 quarters.

Seeking Alpha

As a result of shrinking profitability metrics on a YoY basis, the company's cash flows also suffered. The levered FCF margin ex-SBC softened from 47% to 35%. The latter is still a stellar level, but we have to admit that the company currently faces headwinds due to the harsh macro environment. This is mainly due to weak end markets for the semiconductor industry. But I consider this weakness temporary and not secular.

Author's calculations

Now let's move on to the balance sheet to understand the ability of SNPS to weather the current storm. The financial position is in good shape, with modest leverage ratios and sound liquidity. The company is in a net cash position with a very low debt-to-equity relationship, meaning it has more options to fuel further growth.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, the company's long-term financial performance suggests the management has been strong in absorbing favorable secular tailwinds of the past decade. The business faces headwinds currently, but profitability is still stellar, and the balance sheet is a fortress.

Valuation

SNPS significantly outperformed the broad market year-to-date, delivering about a 41% stock price increase. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns SNPS almost the lowest possible "D-" valuation grade, meaning the stock is substantially overvalued. The company consistently traded with a notable premium to the sector median, but current multiples are much higher than SNPS's historical valuation ratios.

Seeking Alpha

SNPS is a growth stock. Therefore, let me run discounted cash flow [DCF] simulations. Valueinvesting.io suggests the company's WACC is at about 10%. I use it as a discount rate. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to FY 2027, and after it, I expect the company will be able to sustain an eleven percent revenue CAGR. I use a 20% FCF margin for FY 2023 and expect it to expand by 50 basis points yearly. These are the assumptions for the base case scenario. You can see that under the base case scenario, the stock is about 24% overvalued.

Author's calculations

Now let's run an optimistic simulation where the topline grows at 15% CAGR for the years beyond FY 2027, and the margin expands 100 basis points yearly. Even under very optimistic assumptions, the DCF suggests only a 3% upside potential, which is not worth investing in a risky instrument like a stock.

Author's calculations

Finally, let me look at the pessimistic DCF simulation with a 7% revenue CAGR and FCF margin dynamic like in the base case scenario. Under a pessimistic scenario, the stock looks 35% overvalued.

Author's calculations

To conclude this part, SNPS stock seems massively overvalued. I understand that the company demonstrates unmatched profitability and it is a leader in its industry. But, even considering these strengths, the premium to the stock price does not look fair.

Risks to consider

Synopsys faces customer concentration risk. High customer concentration means that a significant portion of SNPS's revenue comes from relatively few customers. This can be a problem because it leads to vulnerability and dependence on a small number of large, influential customers. Some key customers might reduce their orders or shift their business to competitors. This could significantly undermine Synopsys' financial performance. This risk is remote because switching costs for customers are high. But, this risk is particularly inherent in the semiconductor industry, which often involves long-term partnerships with large semiconductor manufacturers and systems companies. Large big contracts mean customers may have significant bargaining power due to size and market influence.

The company operates in a highly competitive industry where innovation and cost efficiency are critical factors. There is a risk that Synopsys' offerings could become inferior to competitors and eventually obsolete if it fails to meet the evolving needs of its customers by offering innovative technologies at competitive prices. The company should mitigate this risk by constantly innovating and investing in R&D.

Bottom line

I like SNPS as a company but not as a stock. Financial performance is stellar, and the balance sheet is a fortress. Consensus estimates forecast a bright future for the company's revenue, expected to sustain a double-digit growth trajectory. Earnings per share are also expected to expand. But I am not investing because I think the valuation should be more attractive. At the current stock price level, my DCF model suggests a substantial downside potential under the base case scenario. Therefore, the stock is a "Hold".