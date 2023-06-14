hapabapa

When Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock crashed along with many other tech stocks last year, we thought the stock would rebound for three reasons. The stock continued its downward trajectory for a few more months before the tech stock rally of 2023 helped boost PLTR. Aided by the positive market sentiment towards tech companies that are emerging as winners of AI technology, Palantir's stock has more than doubled this year, erasing some of the losses long-term investors are sitting on. A little over two years ago, Palantir stock was trading at over $30, so it's safe to say that many long-term investors are still deep in the red. A closer look at Palantir, the macroeconomic opportunity, recent earnings revision trends, and the momentum behind companies that pursue a future in the AI sector suggests PLTR stock is likely to head higher from here.

Palantir's AI-First Approach Gains Industry Recognition

Founded in 2003, Palantir is a prominent software company specializing in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Its cutting-edge products have found extensive use in government agencies, corporations, and non-profit organizations for various purposes, ranging from counterterrorism and cybersecurity to healthcare and disaster response. The company's product platform includes Palantir Gotham, Palantir Apollo, and Palantir Foundry.

Palantir's Gotham platform has seen extensive adoption by the U.S. military and various government agencies over the past two decades. In its S-1 filing before going public, the company confidently asserted its ambition to become the "default operating system for data across the U.S. government." This bold vision led to significant enthusiasm, causing Palantir's stock price to surge soon after its IPO in 2020. However, the excitement surrounding Palantir gradually diminished as its growth cooled off, and the markets became unsettled due to rising interest rates.

Palantir has long positioned itself as an AI-first platform, leveraging its software capabilities to provide actionable insights based on vast amounts of data. Its latest breakthrough comes in the form of the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), an interactive large language model (LLM) developed in-house. With AIP, Palantir aims to deliver a chatbot-like experience to its clients, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly.

The potential of AIP has already garnered significant attention, with the company reporting "unprecedented demand" for the product. One notable example is a major insurance company that implemented Palantir's AIP to automate claims processing, resulting in rapid deployment and cost savings. This ability to roll out AI solutions quickly positions Palantir as a game changer in the government and commercial sectors.

With a strong emphasis on AI, Palantir is investing in delivering foundational systems and software architecture that enable enterprises to harness the power of the latest large language models and machine learning technologies. The company is experiencing unprecedented demand for AIP, particularly in FedRAMP, IL5, and IL6 environments. Further, Palantir aims to bring AI startups to the U.S. government market through its FedStart offering.

According to IDC, Palantir emerged as the top-ranked AI software platform in terms of market share and revenue in 2021. The recent growth of the AI platform software market is a testament to the widespread integration and significance of AI across various business applications. Early adopters who invested in AI over the past three years reported notable improvements, with a 35% enhancement in innovation and a 33% boost in sustainability, as highlighted by IDC.

Furthermore, Palantir's recognition as a Leader in AI and machine learning (AI/ML) software platforms by renowned research and advisory firm Forrester further solidifies its position in the industry. Palantir was recognized as a leader in the "The Forrester Wave: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2022" report. Notably, Palantir's Foundry operating system received the highest possible scores in key criteria such as product vision, performance, market approach, and applications.

Exhibit 1: The Forrester Wave leaders

Forrester Research

With Mr. Market rewarding companies that pursue a future as an AI enabler, Palantir is likely to benefit from a notable improvement in investor sentiment aided by the industry recognition its AI-first approach receives.

Government Customers Driving Growth

Palantir's government business has been a major contributor to its recent success, particularly in the United States. The company's Gotham platform has gained strategic importance due to its usage in military and non-military applications. Palantir's ability to provide real-time operational insights by aggregating sensitive data has positioned it as an unmatched partner for the U.S. government. The company's commitment to commercial and military applications is evident in its Apollo platform, designed for continuous delivery and product infrastructure. Apollo was launched as a standalone solution and holds significant potential for military applications, allowing deployment across submarines, satellites, and more. The company closed its first $1 million deal for Apollo with a major tech company in Q1.

As defense organizations worldwide recognize the strategic advantages offered by Artificial Intelligence, they are increasingly investing in AI technologies and solutions. The anticipated growth in spending reflects the immense value that AI brings to military operations, enabling enhanced decision-making, advanced analytics, autonomous systems, and improved efficiency across various applications. According to a study by Precedence Research, the potential for AI in the military market is massive, and this market is expected to be valued at $22.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11%. These projections underscore the significant opportunities presented by AI in the military sector and highlight the growing recognition of its transformative capabilities.

Exhibit 2: AI in military market size

Precedence Research

The company continues to expand its government customer base. Recently, Palantir was awarded a multi-year contract by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) worth up to $463 million. Under this contract, Palantir will provide technology solutions to enhance enterprise capabilities and maintain the competitive advantage of USSOCOM personnel. In Q1, government revenues experienced a substantial growth of 20% year-over-year to $289 million, with the U.S. government revenue growing by 22% year-over-year to $230 million.

Exhibit 3: U.S. government revenue growth

Earnings presentation

While the government segment has experienced impressive growth, Palantir faces challenges with its dependence on large deals from a limited number of customers, leading to revenue volatility. The company seeks to address this by expanding its commercial business and increasing its presence in new verticals, such as the airline industry with its Skywise platform. Skywise empowers airlines with advanced analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities, driving operational optimization, cost reduction, and improved passenger experiences.

Palantir continues to leverage its strong customer base, with significant pilot starts and conversions, leading to substantial growth and upsell opportunities. Noteworthy examples include expanding its partnership with Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) enhancing fleet management for nearly 500,000 vehicles using Foundry, and deepening its collaboration with Jacobs Engineering to drive cost reduction and performance improvement across plants. The expansion of the U.S. commercial customer base, which experienced a sevenfold increase in just two years, presents immense growth potential.

In a recent collaboration, Palantir and C&A Modas S.A., a prominent fashion retail chain, unveiled their joint effort in developing an Integrated Management Flow system using the powerful Palantir Foundry platform. This strategic move aims to enhance C&A's inventory management capabilities by leveraging alerts generated by the software, which provide valuable insights on restocking their portfolio of best-selling fashion pieces. The implementation process spanned three months, during which Palantir seamlessly integrated the entire workflow encompassing data ingestion, processing, and the generation of purchase recommendations for all popular products, including new models. The Foundry software played a pivotal role in consolidating and reconciling a multitude of variables crucial for long-term inventory planning. This encompassed factors such as sales seasonality, product performance fluctuations, financial considerations, and various other influential aspects. Through this meticulous process, C&A was able to identify and capitalize on several opportunities to optimize the management of their top-selling items. This collaborative endeavor between Palantir and C&A highlights the transformative potential of leveraging advanced data analytics and AI-powered platforms in the retail industry. With the increased efforts to bolster its commercial presence, Palantir's commercial revenue segment accounted for 45% of total revenue in Q1.

Exhibit 4: Commercial customer count

Earnings presentation

Although international expansion is slow, Palantir remains committed to delivering transformative results for long-term customers. For example, BP plc (BP) which has been Palantir's customer for over a decade, reported an improvement in its cost profile with the help of Foundry. Palantir is strategically investing in targeted geographies such as South Korea. South Korea's strategic focus on AI and the significant growth projected in the country's AI market presents a good opportunity for Palantir. With Korea's initiatives such as the AI plan, Digital New Deal, and revised privacy regulations, the country is actively creating a conducive environment for AI adoption and technological advancement.

Palantir expanded its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group in 2022, including Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering which highlights the company's significant role in advancing the digital transformation of the shipbuilding industry. By leveraging the Palantir Foundry operating system, KSOE's shipbuilding subsidiaries can make better data-driven decisions, with a specific focus on safety and operational efficiency. The successful pilot phase demonstrated the potential of Foundry in improving the architectural design, ensuring production line quality, and enhancing safety procedures through big data analysis. This partnership not only strengthens Palantir's relationship with Hyundai but also showcases the versatility of Foundry across different sectors. Foundry's adoption in Hyundai Oilbank and Hyundai Doosan Infracore further underscores its capabilities in optimizing processes, managing supply chains, and enabling data-driven decision-making. With contracts totaling over $45 million over five years, Palantir's expansion strategy in South Korea not only solidifies its presence in the country but also positions the company as a key player in driving digital transformation within the shipbuilding and industrial sectors.

Earnings Revisions Are Trending Higher

After staying flat for most parts of 2021 and trending lower in 2022, earnings expectations for Palantir have started trending higher in 2023. The market has already reacted positively to this development, and I believe more positive revisions are on the cards in the next couple of quarters as the company's commercial business gains more traction.

Exhibit 5: EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

Investors will have to keep a close eye on the state of the AI-driven tech rally to identify inflection points in Palantir's story. Although AI stocks might not be in a bubble just yet, there are signs to suggest some companies are trading at stretched valuations, which poses a risk to the entire group of companies that are benefiting from the wide adoption of AI.

Takeaway

Palantir Technologies continues to assert its dominance in the data analytics and AI landscape through recent deals and expanded partnerships. These strategic moves solidify Palantir's position as a leader in the industry, supported by its AI-first approach and the introduction of the Artificial Intelligence Platform. By expanding its product portfolio and venturing into the commercial sector, Palantir aims to reduce its reliance on government business, ensuring a more diversified revenue stream. The company's strategic acquisitions in areas such as data integration and cybersecurity play a vital role in enhancing its capabilities and offerings to commercial clients. Furthermore, Palantir's foray into new verticals, such as healthcare and the airline industry, showcases its versatility and potential for significant growth. By continuously expanding its market reach and tailoring its solutions to meet industry-specific demands, Palantir has established its position as a trusted leader in data analytics and AI. Aided by favorable macroeconomic trends and positive earnings revisions, PLTR's stock is well-positioned to move higher in the coming quarters.