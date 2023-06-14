Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Granite Ridge Resources: Exceptional Team, Better Guidance, And Quite Cheap

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
346 Followers

Summary

  • Granite Ridge is a company specializing in large-scale oil and gas exploration and production, but with a non-operating strategy.
  • Granite will most likely produce sufficient FCF to justify higher target prices.
  • In my view, Granite Ridge counts with an experienced team with experience accumulated in relevant oil and gas corporations and several well-known banks.
Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Khosrork

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) appears to be looking to bring more visibility to its assets by joining the Russell 3000 Index and simplifying its equity structure. These initiatives could bring liquidity to the exchange and enhance

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
346 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.