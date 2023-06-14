Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 14, 2023 10:58 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.14K Followers

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference June 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Lewis - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Joe O'Dea

All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Joe O'Dea, I lead the multi-industry team at Wells Fargo, and we're excited kick off Day Two of the conference and thrilled to have Honeywell here with us this morning. And welcome Greg Lewis, the CFO. Thanks so much for joining us.

Greg Lewis

Thanks, Joe. Happy to be here.

Joe O'Dea

Looking forward to the discussion. So I think the way we'll do this morning, Greg's got some prepared remarks, so we'll start that way and then we'll jump into the Q&A.

Greg Lewis

Perfect. Yes, so as you know, we just had our Investor Day, just about a month ago, we're about two weeks into our new CEO's tenure, Vimal Kapur just took on the new role of June 1st, as Darius steps into the Executive Chairman role. But I'm very excited just to share the outlook for Honeywell. I mean, we talked about it at Investor Day, I think the financial algorithm that we have is very robust. We reconfirmed our 4% to 7% growth algorithm, 40 to 60 basis points margin expansion and added a few things to it with a gross margin target now of 40% or more. We're now about 37%, again showing a little bit of the quality portfolio. We get out, you know, that quite a bit, particularly with the advent of all the pricing that's happened. But I think it just demonstrates a bit of technology differentiation that the company has.

And also, we're starting to talk more about just improving our recurring revenue base and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.