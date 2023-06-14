coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I wrote about DXP Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) back in late 2022 and concluded then that the stock had interesting upside potential over the medium term [1-2 years], given the company's then-announced $85 million buyback program. I didn't have a specific price target, but since then the stock has risen ~34% in just six months, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has grown ~14.7%:

Seeking Alpha

Given the explosive growth of late, I've decided to reassess the prospects for DXPE - what remains as an upside for the foreseeable future?

The Company

Based on the company's most recent 10-Q filing, DXP Enterprises is a company that operates as a distributor in the business-to-business sector, providing a range of maintenance, repair, and operations [MRO] products and services. Their customer base spans various industries across North America. In addition to distribution, DXP Enterprises also engages in the fabrication, remanufacturing, and assembly of customized pump packages. They also manufacture pumps under their own brand.

The company operates through 3 business segments:

Service Centers ("SC", 69.6% of total sales): This segment offers a range of products and services, including maintenance and repair, fabrication, and installation of pumps, motors, and other equipment. Innovative Pumping Solutions ("IPS", 14.6%): This segment provides pump solutions for various industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater, and chemical processing. Supply Chain Services ("SCS", 15.8%): This segment offers supply chain management and other logistics services, including inventory management, procurement, and transportation.

Overall, DXP Enterprises aims to be a one-stop shop for its >25,000 active customers' needs by providing a wide range of products and services.

Q1 FY2023 was the highest quarter in the company's history, based on the CEO's words during the latest earnings call, providing a strong start to the year. Sales growth was 32.8% YoY, showing major improvements across all 3 operating segments:

DXPE's 10-Q

SCS had strong organic growth of 41% year-over-year, followed by SC with 35% growth and IPS with 14% growth. SCS benefited from new customer additions and increased demand for its services. DXPE's broad-based industrial end markets, accounting for 70% of the business, showed some deceleration in growth but remained above economic contraction during the quarter. Price increases and market share gains helped offset the contraction. Oil and gas, which accounts for the remaining 30%, showed consistent demand and strength. As a result, sales per day increased from $5.7 million in January to $7.9 million in March and the company's gross profit margin amounted to 29.5%, a 200 and 100 basis point improvement QoQ.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $43.1 million, with diluted EPS of $0.95 [+46.15% YoY]:

DXPE's 10-Q

As I expected in my previous article, DXPE's management started to actively repurchase shares: during Q1 FY23, they purchased 339,000 shares amounting to $9.1 million as part of an $85 million share repurchase program.

As of March 31, 2023, DXPE had cash and restricted cash amounting to $58.4 million, and total debt of ~$476 million as far as I see from the 10-Q [>95% of the whole debt is non-current]. The firm's primary source of capital is cash flow from operations, and it improves by leaps and bounds thanks to a) rising profits and b) improving working capital management:

DXPE's 10-Q [author's notes]

The cash conversion cycle continues to improve compared to the 2020-2021 period, which is good news:

Data by YCharts

The return on invested capital [ROIC] in Q1 was 29.7%, and the company expects it to further improve as they focus on increasing margins, leveraging operations, and enhancing their run rate EBITDA [based on CFO's words].

The financial situation seems to me to be more than favorable for the company. Yes, there are macroeconomic uncertainties that could weaken demand in end markets. On the other hand, DXPE is actively recovering from the pandemic decline in business activity, and the acquired ROIC against the backdrop of further share buybacks should help the stock recover, provided the valuation is reasonable.

Assessing DXPE's Valuation

Based on free cash flow yield, DXPE stock appears to be overvalued - at a yield of just 3.14%, there should be a significant catalyst for prospective FCF figures to grow out of this valuation metric.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, a more classic valuation metric - the price-to-earnings ratio - shows that multiple expansion could lie ahead:

YCharts, author's notes

I consider the valuation of the company to be quite cheap for the following reasons:

DXPE stock looks too cheap compared to the rest of the sector, with next year's EV/EBITDA of 6x, which is 45% below the industry median;

Forwarding operational growth indicators point to DXPE's superiority: EBITDA growth for next year is 56% [YoY], three times higher than the industry median;

The company is showing a trend of improving margins, which should impact the company's profitability in the coming years.

YCharts, author's compilation

Therefore, I believe in a small multiple expansion, which together with further operational improvements and buybacks should lead DXPE stock to continue its rally.

The only Wall Street analyst, whose projections we may see in DPXE's Earnings Estimates, has a bit different view - he/she thinks that the company is going to experience a multiple contraction in FY2024 amid a slowing EPS growth rate:

Seeking Alpha

However, based on my observations, it's unlikely that the company's multiple will fall further given such a strongly positive EPS growth for the next 2 years and artificial support from buybacks. Therefore, what the market is currently pricing into DXPE seems too conservative to me.

The Verdict

Of course, investing in DXPE stock carries a lot of risks. First, the company's market capitalization is less than $1 billion, which in itself poses liquidity risks. Second, management made it clear during the earnings release that capital expenditures are likely to continue to increase, which could negatively impact FCF. Third, the company's revenues are poorly distributed across three segments, which may jeopardize the operating part of the business if demand in the main segment [SC] weakens.

That said, it seems more likely to me that DXPE will continue to rise than that it'll lose buying pressure. As far as I can see, the company is still cheap and the cash-to-market-cap ratio is still over 10%, which is a lot [well above the historical norm].

Data by YCharts

I see in DXPE a kind of safety margin and value. Going forward, I expect multiple expansions, not contractions - this is a non-consensus assumption, which leads me to conclude that the company is undervalued. I reiterate my previous Buy rating and again don't provide a price target - I just urge you to take a closer look at DXPE stock and do some extra due diligence before buying.

Thanks for reading!