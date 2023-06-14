da-kuk

A winner earlier this year, large caps across Europe have lagged recently amid relative strength in mega-cap US tech over the last few months. What's more, a recent resurgence among US small caps has done little for the European bourses. Today, I am revisiting the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ). I assert it remains a buy as we head into the sometimes volatile third quarter.

FEZ has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 10 percentage points since it notched a relative peak in late April. The ETF still sports modest alpha against the S&P 500 YTD, however. After Tuesday's US CPI report, the dollar dipped to fresh multi-week lows, helping foreign equities a bit.

FEZ Versus SPY Relative Strength: Dipping From the April Peak

Year-to-Date International Returns: ASML With Impressive 2023 Performance

Dollar Lowest In a Few Weeks Post-CPI

According to the issuer, FEZ seeks to offer exposure to the total return performance of the Euro Stoxx 50 Index and its 20 super-sector indexes by using representative sampling technique. The ETF captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the Euro Stoxx Total Market Index. The Euro Stoxx 50 is a cap-weighted index, part of the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

The ETF sports a low expense ratio of 0.29% and boasts a solid 12.7% estimated 3-5 year earnings growth rate. Holding 50 securities, FEZ trades at a modest 12.2 forward price-to-earnings ratio with a lukewarm price-to-book ratio of 1.85 as of June 13, 2023, per SSGA Funds. The portfolio's weighted average market cap is high at $137 billion. What's appealing for yield investors is that FEZ's dividend rate is significantly above that of the SPX. The index dividend yield is 3.2%, more than twice that of US equities. Tradeability is also strong as the 30-day median bid/ask spread is a mere two basis points and FEZ's current premium to its NAV is narrow at 0.05%.

Digging into the portfolio, FEZ plots on the very top of the Morningstar Style Box. It also has strong diversification across styles. While there is a small bent toward growth, its mix of value, blend, and growth is somewhat balanced. As you would expect, there is negligible SMID cap exposure. Factor-wise, FEZ has high momentum and volatility slightly lower than average right now.

FEZ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

The top 10 holdings account for 43% FEZ's assets. That is actually rather diversified since there are only 50 components. Still, ASML and LVMH are the dominant tag team of companies, so keeping tabs on the semiconductor market and high-end consumer is important for buyers of the ETF. At the sector level, Consumer Discretionary comprises 20% of FEZ with the Financial sector being 18.5% of the portfolio. Information Technology, the biggest US sector, is the third largest in FEZ at just 15%.

FEZ: A Diversified Top 10

FEZ: More Cyclical Versus the US Stock Market

Seasonally, FEZ has been doing what you would expect it to do. It peaked around late April into early May this year. Data from Equity Clock suggests some weakness might be seen as we head into late June, but that is when the bullish run to the end of the year often ensues.

FEZ: Bullish Seasonality Begins In Late June

The Technical Take

Since I last looked at FEZ, it has returned a bit more than 2%, underperforming the domestic stock market. But I continue to like what I see on the chart. Notice in the graph below that the fund's price is above the bottom-end of its 2021 to early 2022 range lows that I highlighted previously. Moreover, its long-term 200-day moving average is upward sloping while the shorter-term 50-day moving average is comfortably above the 200-day - another trend signal that the bulls are in charge.

I see resistance just shy of $50 at the 2021 peak, but a series of higher highs and higher lows since the October 2022 cycle low is encouraging and suggestive of a continuation of the uptrend. For now, near-term support is seen in the $43 to $44 range while $49 to $50 is resistance.

FEZ: Higher Highs and Higher Lows, Eyeing A Test Of The Highs

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on FEZ. Major equities in the EURO STOXX Index have relinquished their relative strength, but the broader uptrend and inexpensive fundamental valuation keep it a buy.