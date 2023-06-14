Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

European Large Caps Cheap With Bullish Technical Trends, FEZ Still A Buy

Jun. 14, 2023 12:03 PM ETSPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • European equities outperformed US stocks to start 2023, but there has been some recent relative weakness in the EURO STOXX 50 ETF.
  • I assert the fund remains a buy as an uptrend persists off the October 2022 low, and its valuation is inexpensive.
  • With a low expense ratio and strong tradeability metrics, I outline key price levels to watch as the second half nears.

World Map on digital display

da-kuk

A winner earlier this year, large caps across Europe have lagged recently amid relative strength in mega-cap US tech over the last few months. What's more, a recent resurgence among US small caps has done little for the European bourses. Today, I am revisiting

FEZ Versus SPY Relative Strength: Dipping From the April Peak

Stockcharts.com

Year-to-Date International Returns: ASML With Impressive 2023 Performance

Finviz

Dollar Lowest In a Few Weeks Post-CPI

TradingView

FEZ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

FEZ: A Diversified Top 10

SSGA Funds

FEZ: More Cyclical Versus the US Stock Market

SSGA Funds

FEZ: Bullish Seasonality Begins In Late June

Equity Clock

FEZ: Higher Highs and Higher Lows, Eyeing A Test Of The Highs

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.79K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.