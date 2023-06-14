Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BARK: More Than A Monthly Subscription Box For Dogs

Jun. 14, 2023 12:03 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • BARK has developed from a subscription-based business model into a strong brand sold across major retailers.
  • BARK is benefiting from its product line extension into consumables and has long-term growth potential in a billion-dollar pet industry.
  • I'm cautious of its short operational history and lack of profitability.

Bark, the parent company of BarkBox, distribution center. BarkBox is a monthly subscription service providing dog products.

jetcityimage

When you first look at BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK), it may not seem like a worthy investment. The company is currently unprofitable, and its stock price has drastically decreased since entering the stock market through a SPAC agreement

graph

Stock trend since going public (seekingalpha.com)

website

Bark product offering (food.bark.co)

website

Barkbox subscription (bark.co)

subscriptions

Monthly subscription fees (bark.co)

table

Growing consumables segment (sec.gov)

table

Most popular pets in the USA (forbes.com)

graph

Annual revenue (seekingalpha.com)

graph

Levered free cash flow by quarter (seekingalpha.com)

table

Quant Valuation (seekingalpha.com)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

