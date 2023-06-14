Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Checking DWAC's Pulse: More Concerning Headlines

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • DWAC has trended lower this year amid concerning headlines regarding its listing status and a failure to file a 10-Q in a timely manner.
  • With no imminent profitable investment projects detailed, I have a sell rating on the SPAC.
  • As former President Donald Trump leads in the GOP polls after facing more legal charges, much uncertainty remains as to the viable future of DWAC.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

The SPAC boom peaked two years ago. As IPO activity ran amok across Wall Street, an old type of equity issuance came back to prominence. Along with IPOs, Converts, and Follow-ons, SPACs were a way for capital to be put to

SPACs Lose Their Luster On Wall Street

Goldman Sachs

TRUTH Social App Popularity Waning

Similarweb.com

Trump Remains The Best-Positioned GOP Hopeful

Real Clear Politics

Trump's White House Chances Dipping Lately

Predictit.org

DWAC: Shares Continue To Sink, Volatility Turning Muted

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.79K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.