A Quick Take On OneSpan

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides eSignature and identity solutions to a variety of industry verticals.

While the firm may have potential for private equity buyers, its revenue growth is tepid and operating losses are on the rise.

I’m Neutral [Hold] for OSPN in the near term.

OneSpan Overview

Chicago-based OneSpan was founded in 1991 to provide eSignature solutions, cloud authentication and identity verification technologies to organizations across a wide range of industries.

The firm is headed by president and CEO Matthew Moynahan, who has been with the firm since November 2021 and was previously CEO at Forcepoint and president at Arbor Networks.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Identity verification

Cloud authentication

eSignature

Digipass

OneSpan Notary

Mobile security suite

The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well through robust partner and reseller programs.

OneSpan’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Markets and Markets, the eSignature market was an estimated $5.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $25.2 billion by 2027.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 35.6% from 2022 to 2027, which is extremely high when compared to most industry growth rates.

Notably, the report says that the software solution segment will account for the largest market share and the BFSI industry vertical will grow at the highest rate during the period through 2027.

Major competitive vendors that provide eSignature capabilities include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

DocuSign (DOCU)

Gemalto

Secured Signing

SIGNiX

Ascertia

Entrust Datacard

eSignLive

RPost Technologies

Kofax

IdenTrust

OneSpan’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has worsened further into negative territory more recently:

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly lower; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen sharply in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative in recent quarters:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, OSPN’s stock price has risen 46.13% vs. that of DocuSign’s drop of 6.5%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $106.5 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($4.0 million), during which capital expenditures were $7.8 million. The company paid $11.1 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For OneSpan

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 3.0 Revenue Growth Rate 3.7% Net Income Margin -12.5% EBITDA % -3.7% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA 12.7 Market Capitalization $677,140,000 Enterprise Value $580,840,000 Operating Cash Flow $3,790,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.70 Click to enlarge



As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be much larger DocuSign; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] DocuSign OneSpan Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 4.2 2.6 -37.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 212.2 NM --% Revenue Growth Rate 16.3% 3.7% -77.2% Net Income Margin -2.7% -12.5% 364.3% Operating Cash Flow $544,110,000 $3,790,000 -99.3% Click to enlarge



The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

OneSpan’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 0% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm is in need of significant improvement, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 3.7% EBITDA % -3.7% Total 0.0% Click to enlarge



Commentary On OneSpan

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted the front loading of investments in 2023 to hopefully produce higher growth in the back half of 2023 and into 2024.

Revenue growth was led by the company's security segment, which isn’t surprising given the likely higher priority of continuing security purchases in a downturn.

Management also launched its new OneSpan Notary product in test mode and has plans to launch its Digipass CX two-factor authentication product in the banking and healthcare sectors.

The company’s net retention rate was 108% and was negatively impacted by longer sales cycles, lost contracts and management’s decision to ‘sunset certain portfolio offerings.’

Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 9.9% year-over-year but gross profit margin declined 1.1 percentage points.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 6.8 percentage points, a negative signal indicating reduced efficiency for a given level of revenue and operating losses grew by 12.1% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2023, management expects to see revenue of $237 million at the midpoint of its guidance range, or 8.3% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $4.5 million at the midpoint of guidance but does not include stock-based compensation expense.

The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity, no debt and small cash burn.

However, OneSpan’s Rule of 40 performance has been in need of significant improvement.

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Macro’ two times and ‘Retention’ once.

The negative terms refer to the company ‘seeing longer sales cycles and more scrutiny over investments by our clients in certain regions, similar to prior quarters.’

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing OSPN at an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.6x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.9x on June 1, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, OSPN is currently valued by the market at a significant discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of June 1, 2023.

Risks to the company’s outlook include an economic slowdown, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.

There have recently been reports of private equity firm interest in acquiring the company. Its stock has reacted both positively and negatively in the aftermath of these reports.

While we can’t know for sure whether or not a sale of the company is imminent, on its merits, OSPN’s revenue growth prospects are tepid and operating losses continue to worsen as customers and prospects slow their decision-making.

Given these assumptions, while the stock may be rising in anticipation of a possible private equity acquisition, my outlook for the company based on its fundamentals is Neutral [Hold].