OneSpan Sees Longer Sales Cycles And Higher Operating Losses
Summary
- OneSpan reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023.
- The firm provides eSignature and security solutions to businesses.
- Management has issued uninspiring revenue growth guidance for 2023 and operating losses are growing.
- Despite the potential for private equity acquirers, on the fundamentals, I'm Neutral [Hold] for OSPN in the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On OneSpan
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides eSignature and identity solutions to a variety of industry verticals.
While the firm may have potential for private equity buyers, its revenue growth is tepid and operating losses are on the rise.
I’m Neutral [Hold] for OSPN in the near term.
OneSpan Overview
Chicago-based OneSpan was founded in 1991 to provide eSignature solutions, cloud authentication and identity verification technologies to organizations across a wide range of industries.
The firm is headed by president and CEO Matthew Moynahan, who has been with the firm since November 2021 and was previously CEO at Forcepoint and president at Arbor Networks.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Identity verification
Cloud authentication
eSignature
Digipass
OneSpan Notary
Mobile security suite
The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well through robust partner and reseller programs.
OneSpan’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Markets and Markets, the eSignature market was an estimated $5.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $25.2 billion by 2027.
This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 35.6% from 2022 to 2027, which is extremely high when compared to most industry growth rates.
Notably, the report says that the software solution segment will account for the largest market share and the BFSI industry vertical will grow at the highest rate during the period through 2027.
Major competitive vendors that provide eSignature capabilities include:
Adobe Systems (ADBE)
DocuSign (DOCU)
Gemalto
Secured Signing
SIGNiX
Ascertia
Entrust Datacard
eSignLive
RPost Technologies
Kofax
IdenTrust
OneSpan’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has worsened further into negative territory more recently:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly lower; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen sharply in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative in recent quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, OSPN’s stock price has risen 46.13% vs. that of DocuSign’s drop of 6.5%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $106.5 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($4.0 million), during which capital expenditures were $7.8 million. The company paid $11.1 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For OneSpan
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
3.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
3.7%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-12.5%
|
EBITDA %
|
-3.7%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
12.7
|
Market Capitalization
|
$677,140,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$580,840,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$3,790,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.70
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be much larger DocuSign; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
DocuSign
|
OneSpan
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
4.2
|
2.6
|
-37.7%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
212.2
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
16.3%
|
3.7%
|
-77.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-2.7%
|
-12.5%
|
364.3%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$544,110,000
|
$3,790,000
|
-99.3%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
OneSpan’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 0% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm is in need of significant improvement, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
3.7%
|
EBITDA %
|
-3.7%
|
Total
|
0.0%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On OneSpan
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted the front loading of investments in 2023 to hopefully produce higher growth in the back half of 2023 and into 2024.
Revenue growth was led by the company's security segment, which isn’t surprising given the likely higher priority of continuing security purchases in a downturn.
Management also launched its new OneSpan Notary product in test mode and has plans to launch its Digipass CX two-factor authentication product in the banking and healthcare sectors.
The company’s net retention rate was 108% and was negatively impacted by longer sales cycles, lost contracts and management’s decision to ‘sunset certain portfolio offerings.’
Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 9.9% year-over-year but gross profit margin declined 1.1 percentage points.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 6.8 percentage points, a negative signal indicating reduced efficiency for a given level of revenue and operating losses grew by 12.1% year-over-year.
Looking ahead, for the full year 2023, management expects to see revenue of $237 million at the midpoint of its guidance range, or 8.3% year-over-year growth.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $4.5 million at the midpoint of guidance but does not include stock-based compensation expense.
The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity, no debt and small cash burn.
However, OneSpan’s Rule of 40 performance has been in need of significant improvement.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Macro’ two times and ‘Retention’ once.
The negative terms refer to the company ‘seeing longer sales cycles and more scrutiny over investments by our clients in certain regions, similar to prior quarters.’
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing OSPN at an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.6x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.9x on June 1, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, OSPN is currently valued by the market at a significant discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of June 1, 2023.
Risks to the company’s outlook include an economic slowdown, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
There have recently been reports of private equity firm interest in acquiring the company. Its stock has reacted both positively and negatively in the aftermath of these reports.
While we can’t know for sure whether or not a sale of the company is imminent, on its merits, OSPN’s revenue growth prospects are tepid and operating losses continue to worsen as customers and prospects slow their decision-making.
Given these assumptions, while the stock may be rising in anticipation of a possible private equity acquisition, my outlook for the company based on its fundamentals is Neutral [Hold].
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.