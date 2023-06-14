Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital: I Sold The Preferreds To Buy The 11% Yielding Commons

Jun. 14, 2023 12:59 PM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM), RITM.PD4 Comments
Summary

  • Rithm is paying out a 10.9% dividend yield to common shareholders that's well covered by earnings available for distribution.
  • The mREIT is currently trading at a roughly 21% discount to its book value.
  • Shareholders can get a higher yield and larger discount by swapping the preferreds for the common shares.
Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I'm now in Rithm Capital's (NYSE:RITM) common shares following an article earlier this year that highlighted its series D preferreds (NYSE:RITM.PD). The commons have had a strong 2023, up 11% since the start of the year even against

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

