Rithm Capital: I Sold The Preferreds To Buy The 11% Yielding Commons

Tony Anderson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I'm now in Rithm Capital's (NYSE:RITM) common shares following an article earlier this year that highlighted its series D preferreds (NYSE:RITM.PD). The commons have had a strong 2023, up 11% since the start of the year even against the March banking panic, a Fed funds rate that's been hiked to the highest level since 2008 at 5%-5.25%, and pertinent fears around the health of the US economy. In the view of the mREIT's bulls is the recovery of the quarterly dividend to its pre-pandemic levels where $0.50 was paid out every quarter. While bears think book value per share will continue to see headwinds to its potential expansion as the Fed keeps interest rates elevated for longer or possibly even hikes sometime in late summer.

Data by YCharts

I'm buying the commons for several core reasons. Firstly, the double-digit yield is adequate compensation for the risk and against inflation that remains above its historical levels, albeit falling. The quarterly payouts are also fully covered by earnings available for distribution. Book value continues to decline, but the pace of this is not as marked as it could be considering the headwinds faced by the mREIT. Critically, Rithm's internalization of its management, its new private capital business, its rebranding from New Residential Investment, and its shift from an owner of mortgage servicing rights assets to a manager of a portfolio of complementary operating companies focused on real estate and financial services have all enhanced its long-term prospects.

Book Value And Earnings Available For Distribution

I'm excited about the opportunities posed by the move into commercial real estate where a significant amount of loans now need to be refinanced. This will form a huge demand driver for equity and debt financing which Rithm can opportunistically deploy capital into. The mREIT realized fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenue of $783.42 million, a 2.8% sequential increase from the prior fourth quarter but a miss by $27.28 million on consensus estimates and down from revenue of $1.73 billion in the year-ago comp.

Rithm Capital Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Interest income at $346.6 million was up by $121.2 million from $225.4 million in the year-ago quarter as gains on originated residential mortgage loans held for sale fell to $109.3 million during the first quarter from $472 million in the year-ago period. A management fee of $25 million in the year-ago period was not realized following the mREIT's internalization of its management as net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $68.85 million from $661.86 million in the year-ago quarter due to unfavorable comps. The year-ago quarter had a $575.4 million gain from a change in the fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables. This was versus a loss of $142.3 million in the recent first quarter.

Dancing To The Beat Of The Commons

GAAP net income for the recent first quarter was $68.9 million, around $0.14 per share. This drove actual earnings available for distribution of $171.1 million, or $0.35 per share, exceeding consensus by $0.03. It was also an increase sequentially from $0.33 in the fourth quarter and was a small decline from EAD per share of $0.37 in the year-ago comp. Book value as of the end of the first quarter was at $11.67 per share. Whilst this was a fall from book value per share of $12 as of the end of the fourth quarter, there was a warrant exercise of 9.3 million shares during the first quarter which reduced book value by around $0.23 per share. The fact that the book value only fell by $0.10 during one of the most disruptive quarters since the pandemic is somewhat of a vote of confidence in the mREIT. However, bears, who form the small 1.7% short interest, would be right to flag that book value is still declining and that it fell by $0.89 from $12.56 in the year-ago comp.

The commons are currently swapping hands for $9.20 per share, a roughly $2.47 difference or 21% discount to their book value. This forms a margin of safety for any new purchases of the commons and is set against a discount to par value of 17.7% on the preferreds. The mREIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a forward annualized yield of 10.9%. Hence, the yield on the commons is around 235 basis points higher than the preferreds and comes with a larger discount. Critically, the mREIT's first quarter EAD per share of $0.35 meant a 71.4% payout ratio. This is a healthy payout level that improves the near-term outlook of the quarterly dividends and is set against cash and liquidity at the end of the first quarter of $1.6 billion. Hence, I've swapped the preferreds for the common shares.