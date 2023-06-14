ferrerivideo/iStock via Getty Images

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) offers a compelling investment opportunity in the realm of innovative drug development, with a diverse portfolio of assets targeting various therapeutic areas. As competitors vie for dominance in the highly competitive biopharmaceutical industry, Biohaven stands out by advancing unique strategies to tackle neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory, and other conditions.

Biohaven's robust pipeline, ranging from Kv7 potassium channel modulators to TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors, demonstrates remarkable ingenuity and a strategic mix of promising assets. Their financial resilience and ability to manage expenses effectively, coupled with diverse revenue streams, hint at a bright future amidst the turbulence inherent in drug development. Furthermore, the company's recent performance results show a continual progression, which should pique investor interest. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a competitive edge derived from novel mechanisms, targeting profiles, and selectivity, Biohaven is well-poised to make an indelible impact on the biopharmaceutical landscape. Consequently, this analysis strongly supports the investment potential in Biohaven as it navigates the challenges of the drug development process, potentially transforming patients' lives and delivering value to shareholders.

Solid Forecast for Financials

In the competitive world of drug manufacturers, Biohaven demonstrates resilience with a solid financial forecast that should instill investor trust in the company's expansion potential. A review of their financial performance reveals a business designed to endure over time.

First, consider the firm's capital status as of March 31, 2023. The organization's cash, cash equivalents, and liquid assets reached an outstanding $392.0 million, representing a commendable financial base. Although it diminished in comparison to $467.9 million as of December 31, 2022, this level of liquidity enables Biohaven to pursue new investment prospects and cushion unexpected obstacles.

The Q1 2023 financial results further indicate a bright future. Research and development costs declined by $6.6 million due to a reduction in staff-related expenses and outlays tied to verdiperstat, BHV-2100, and BHV-1200. This highlights the company's endeavors to limit expenses and enhance operational efficiency.

Similarly, general and administrative costs experienced a $5.4 million decrease, primarily because of a cut in non-cash share-based payment expenses. Reducing these costs has a direct favorable impact on the firm's net earnings, illustrating sound financial management strategies.

A significant detail is the $8.2 million net income (expenses) from other sources, credited mainly to an increase in net investment earnings and a singular gain from transition services rendered to the Former Parent. This number not only verifies their varied revenue channels but also their capacity to take advantage of opportunities.

Furthermore, the net loss of $70.5 million for Q1 2023 represents a substantial improvement from the $97.0 million net loss in the corresponding period in 2022. The decrease in net loss emphasizes the company's advancement in cutting expenditures and moving towards enhanced profitability.

Likewise, the non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $66.7 million for Q1 2023 reinforces the assertion of a business progressing positively. Although it is higher compared to $56.9 million for Q1 2022, it offers a more accurate depiction of Biohaven's financial well-being for investors by excluding non-cash share-based compensation fees.

Recent Price Movement and Valuation

On June 1, 2023, the stock was valued at $20.73, and by June 14, 2023, it had climbed to over $25. This upward trend in stock price indicates strong investor confidence in the company's recent advancements. This continuous rise in stock value coincided with a series of significant developments in the company as Biohaven recently unveiled several important updates during its presentation on Research and Development Day.

Among these developments, a notable revelation was the unanticipated submission of an NDA to the FDA for the experimental medicine, troriluzole. This drug is aimed at addressing spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3), a highly uncommon disorder. Alongside this announcement, future plans for its newly procured neuroinflammatory product, BHV-8000.

Despite a higher Price to Book (P/B) ratio than the sector average, both in trailing twelve months (TTM) and forward-looking terms, Biohaven's valuation signals strong investor confidence. The TTM P/B ratio of 3.50, 53.61% above the sector average, and a forward P/B ratio of 3.56, 25.78% over the sector norm, could be read as a testament to the market's optimistic view of the company's robust pipeline and growth potential. The anticipated increase in the company's book value is reflected in the narrowing gap in the forward P/B ratio, reinforcing the positive outlook. Market participants and potential investors should continue to pay close attention to Biohaven's ongoing research and development efforts and regulatory progress as it impacts Biohaven's stock value in the future.

Kv7 Product Pipeline

The Kv7 platform revolves around the Kv7 family of potassium channels, aiming at regulating neuronal excitability and neurotransmitter release. This makes it crucial for developing potential treatments for neurological disorders, such as epilepsy and bipolar disorder. Biohaven's two product candidates, BHV-7000 and BHV-7010, have undergone successful phase 1 studies, showing promising safety and pharmacokinetic profiles. Both candidates are set for future phase 2 proof-of-concept studies involving patients with focal epilepsy.

ir.biohaven.com/static-files/2dfd9a38-a99c-460e-a27b-6b6ca537f4e1

Biohaven's TRPM3 platform targets the transient receptor potential melastatin 3 (TRPM3) channel, which plays a role in pain signaling and could lead to therapies for chronic pain disorders like neuropathic pain and osteoarthritis pain. Currently, one product candidate named BHV-2100 is under development. It has shown analgesic effects in preclinical models and completed a phase 1 study. A phase 2 study for patients with neuropathic pain is planned.

The TYK2/JAK1 platform focuses on tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) and Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) enzymes, which regulate inflammatory and immune responses. It could contribute to treatments for immune-related brain disorders such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. Biohaven's candidate, BHV-8000, has exhibited anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects in preclinical models, completing a phase 1 study. A phase 2 study for multiple sclerosis patients is in the pipeline.

ir.biohaven.com/static-files/2dfd9a38-a99c-460e-a27b-6b6ca537f4e1

Biohaven's Glutamate platform aims to develop treatments for neurological disorders linked to glutamate dysregulation or excitotoxicity, such as spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It focuses on modulating the glutamate system, the primary excitatory neurotransmitter system in the brain. The product Troriluzole in this platform is currently in phase 3 clinical trials, targeting these indications.

The Myostatin platform targets the myostatin pathway, regulating muscle growth and function. It seeks to develop therapies for muscle disorders characterized by muscle weakness or atrophy, including spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Two product candidates include Taldefgrobep alfa, a human IgG4 monoclonal antibody undergoing a phase 2 clinical trial, and BHV-2000, a novel small molecule inhibitor of myostatin signaling that has completed a phase 1 study.

Biohaven's Bispecific Targeted Cell Therapy platform applies bispecific antibodies for selectively eradicating cancer cells. This platform could potentially treat hematological malignancies resistant to standard therapies, such as multiple myeloma. Two product candidates, CD-38 and BHV-1100, both bind to multiple myeloma cells and natural killer (NK) cells, inducing NK cell-mediated cytotoxicity. BHV-1100 has completed a phase 1 study.

Biohaven's discovery research platform focuses on developing novel therapies for rare diseases and other strategic therapeutic areas, featuring programs like IgG Degrader, IgA Degrader, and the Next-Gen antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) Platform. These programs concentrate on generating small molecules that selectively degrade IgG and IgA antibodies and novel antibody-drug conjugates for targeted cancer therapy. Biohaven intends to propel compounds from these programs into further studies in 2023.

Biohaven Obtains International Rights for TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor

Biohaven Ltd. recently secured international rights, excluding China, to develop a dual inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of neurological disorders. This compound, BHV-8000, is licensed from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, with plans to begin a Phase 1 study in 2023.

Abnormalities in the immune system are associated with various neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory conditions such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Inhibition of either TYK2 or JAK kinases with specialized small-molecule therapies has demonstrated effectiveness in managing autoimmune, dermatologic, and gastrointestinal disorders.

ir.biohaven.com/static-files/2dfd9a38-a99c-460e-a27b-6b6ca537f4e1

The oral compound BHV-8000 can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and concurrently inhibit TYK2/JAK1, providing a unique and promising approach to neuroimmune pathway modulation. This dual inhibition offers a tailored degree of therapeutic immunomodulation via a combined TYK2/JAK1 target.

There are currently no approved dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors that can penetrate the blood-brain barrier for treating neurological conditions. Biohaven is poised to break new ground in clinical development, delving into the potential of neuroimmunomodulation as a treatment option for patients.

Under the terms of the contract, Biohaven is committed to providing Highlightll an initial payment of $10 million in cash, an equivalent amount in BHVN stock, as well as potential payments related to development and commercial milestones that could reach as high as $950 million. Moreover, Biohaven will also dispense graduated royalty payments that will fluctuate between mid-single digit percentages to those in the lower teens. The two firms will collaborate to coordinate clinical development across international regions.

Mechanistic Challenges

While the discussed drugs show promise in their respective platforms, it is vital to consider potential challenges and concerns that may arise in their development and success. Analyzing their mechanisms of action and approaches, several factors could pose risks to their effectiveness and approval.

For example, in the Kv7 platform, the drugs BHV-7000 and BHV-7010 aim to activate specific potassium channels to regulate neuronal excitability and neurotransmitter release. Although this approach holds potential for treating neurological disorders like epilepsy and bipolar disorder, there are potential dangers. Activation of potassium channels may lead to undesired side effects, such as abnormal cardiac rhythm or disturbances in potassium balance, which can impact the safety profile and limit their clinical utility.

Additionally, the TRPM3 platform targets the TRPM3 channel involved in pain signaling, aiming to inhibit it for the treatment of chronic pain disorders. While this approach seems promising, the selective inhibition of TRPM3 may affect other physiological processes involving this channel, potentially leading to unintended side effects. Careful consideration and evaluation of the drug's selectivity and off-target effects are necessary to minimize the risks associated with disrupting pain signaling pathways.

Furthermore, the TYK2/JAK1 platform focuses on inhibiting enzymes involved in inflammatory and immune responses to treat immune-mediated brain disorders like multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. However, targeting these pathways can compromise the body's immune system and raise concerns regarding the risk of infections or impairments in immune defense mechanisms. Additionally, the long-term effects of inhibiting these enzymes and potential disruptions in immune homeostasis require thorough investigation to ensure the safety and efficacy of the drugs.

In the Glutamate platform, the aim is to modulate the glutamate system, a key neurotransmitter system in the brain, for the treatment of neurological disorders like spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). While modulating glutamate levels may be beneficial, there is a delicate balance in the brain's excitatory neurotransmission that needs to be maintained. Excessive modulation or interference with glutamate function can lead to neurotoxicity and adverse effects on cognitive function. Careful dosing and monitoring of these drugs will be crucial to avoid potential excitotoxicity or disruptions in normal brain function.

ir.biohaven.com/static-files/2dfd9a38-a99c-460e-a27b-6b6ca537f4e1

Similarly, in the Myostatin platform, targeting the myostatin pathway to treat muscle disorders presents potential concerns. Inhibiting myostatin can result in excessive muscle growth, which may have unintended consequences, such as cardiovascular complications, organ strain, or impaired muscle function. Striking a balance between promoting muscle growth and avoiding these adverse effects will be crucial for the success and safety of drugs in this platform.

For the Bispecific Targeted Cell Therapy platform, challenges must be considered. Redirecting the immune system to attack cancer cells may lead to immune-related adverse events, such as cytokine release syndrome or immune-mediated tissue damage. Ensuring that the bispecific antibodies maintain specificity, target only cancer cells, and do not trigger excessive immune responses will be critical for their success and safety.

ir.biohaven.com/static-files/2dfd9a38-a99c-460e-a27b-6b6ca537f4e1

Lastly, in the discovery research platform, several challenges can arise. For example, the development of small molecules that selectively degrade specific antibodies, such as IgG or IgA, must consider potential off-target effects or unintentional degradation of crucial antibodies involved in normal immune function. Similarly, the design and optimization of novel antibody-drug conjugates require careful consideration of the drug payload, linker stability, and potential toxicity to ensure effective and safe delivery to cancer cells.

Biohaven Beats Competitors

Biohaven's Kv7 platform faces competition from companies such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) and Cavion Inc. Xenon is developing XEN496, a Kv7.2/7.3 activator under investigation for epilepsy. Cavion Inc., a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), developed CX-8998, another modulator of the Kv7 channel, originally evaluated for Parkinson's disease. However, BHV-7000 and BHV-7010 should hold a competitive edge due to their specificity and selectivity for targeted channels, Kv7.2/7.3 and Kv7.4, respectively. This selectivity offers an opportunity for superior efficacy in epileptic conditions and bipolar disorders, reducing potential off-target effects.

In the TRPM3 pain management space, companies like Confo Therapeutics are addressing the same target. Confo Therapeutics has a program pursuing small molecules modulating TRPM3. However, BHV-2100's advantage comes from its selective activity on TRPM3 channels, which may provide better safety and tolerability profiles while maintaining efficacy in treating pain conditions.

Competitors in the TYK2/JAK1 arena include the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and a collaboration between Galapagos (GLPG) and Kallyope. Bristol Myers Squibb is advancing deucravacitinib for various autoimmune indications, while Galapagos and Kallyope are collaborating to develop novel JAK1 inhibitors. Nevertheless, BHV-8000 stands out in its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and concurrently inhibit TYK2/JAK1 for treating neuroimmune conditions. This characteristic may enable Biohaven to target currently unmet medical needs in these neurological disorders effectively.

The Glutamate platform competitor landscape includes Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) and a collaboration between Biogen (BIIB) and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE). Marinus' Ztalmy, a neurosteroid acting through GABAergic mechanisms, is being developed for treating various CNS disorders, while Biogen and Sage's Zuranolone attempts to address various psychiatric and neurological conditions. Troriluzole separates itself by targeting glutamate dysregulation specifically, a key component in spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive-compulsive disorder, potentially offering unique efficacy.

In the Myostatin platform, companies like Italfarmaco and Scholar Rock (SRRK) are also prominent contenders. Italfarmaco's Givinostat inhibits histone deacetylase and blocks myostatin release, and Scholar Rock's Apitegromab is a muscle-directed TGF-β inhibitor. However, Taldefgrobep alfa and BHV-2000 are distinct in mechanism, inhibiting myostatin signaling directly or downstream of receptor activation. This could provide superior muscle growth efficacy and safety for spinal muscular atrophy patients.

Finally, the Bispecific Targeted Cell Therapy space is replete with competition - Janssen, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and bluebird bio (BLUE) engaging in bispecific antibody development. Janssen's Teclistamab and Talquetamab target BCMA and CD38, respectively, while GSK's belantamab mafodotin is an ADC targeting BCMA. Similarly, Bluebird Bio is developing idecabtagene vicleucel, a CAR-T targeting BCMA. The CD-38 and BHV-1100 candidates distinguish themselves through their mode of action, selectively inducing NK cell-mediated cytotoxicity, potentially offering alternative mechanisms for treatment-resistant hematological malignancies.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, despite the inherent risks and competitive environment within the biopharmaceutical industry, Biohaven stands out as a compelling investment opportunity. The company's dedication to developing innovative drugs with unique mechanisms of action, selectivity, and targeting profiles sets it apart from competitors in various therapeutic areas. In our opinion, this strategic diversification not only underscores Biohaven's ingenuity but also significantly enhances its resilience in advancing cutting-edge treatments.

In our assessment, Biohaven's diverse pipeline, robust financial standing, and innovative approaches position the company as a formidable investment opportunity. The progress Biohaven has made thus far, along with its unwavering commitment to making a tangible impact on patients' lives, adds an immeasurable value that should not be overlooked. By maintaining this approach and remaining dedicated to innovation and strategic growth, we genuinely believe that Biohaven is well-positioned to deliver substantial value to investors in the years to come.