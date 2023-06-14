Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARKF: Up 43% YTD, But Here's Why You Should Sell (Rating Downgrade)

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARKF typically selects 35-55 global FinTech stocks that have the potential to disrupt the Financial Services sector. Up 43% YTD, ARKF now manages over $900 million in assets.
  • However, investors shouldn't push their luck. ARKF is the fourth-worst ETF on the market in terms of profitability. There's plenty of downside risk if market sentiment turns negative again.
  • ARKF investors should be traders. The statistics presented next, based on decades of research, demonstrate how holding a portfolio like ARKF for anything longer than one year is ill-advised.
  • Therefore, I recommend selling ARKF now to pocket some profits, and potentially use the proceeds to buy a safer growth ETF like QQQ.
Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Investment Thesis

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) has outpaced the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 29.45% in 2023 and by 10.77% since I suggested traders take a short-term position in the risky fund through the Q1 earnings

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.9K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

