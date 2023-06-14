NIO: Rolling The Dice On Its NT2.0 Platform

Andy Feng

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, NIO (NYSE:NIO) has struggled to regain momentum, as China's official policy, supply-chain disruptions, a weak economy, rising inflation, and the transition to its NT2.0 platform, have together resulted in the company underperforming internal and market expectations.

Consequently, its share price has plunged from over $67.00 per share in early January 2021 to its 52-week low of $7.00 per share on June 1, 2023.

The news isn't going to get better any time soon, as evidenced by lower expectations communicated in its latest earnings report, a drop in deliveries over the last couple of months, and the difficult decision of cutting the price of its vehicles after management has stated for some time that it was not going to do so.

Finally, its NT2.0 platform, while showing progress, looks like it's going to take longer to roll out than anticipated, which will likely put downward pressure on deliveries in the near term.

In this article, we'll primarily look at the transition to its NT2.0 platform, and the implications to the company if it succeeds or fails in its strategy to build superior EVs in the high-end space.

Some of the numbers

In its latest earnings report, NIO reported revenue of RMB10.7 billion ($1.56 billion), up 7.7 percent year-over-year, but missing by $1.63 billion.

Vehicle sales dropped to RMB9.22 billion ($1.34 billion), down 0.2 percent, while vehicle margin shrunk by 5.1 percent or 1,300 basis points. The decline was attributed to an unfavorable product mix and a boost in cost per each battery.

Deliveries in the first quarter were 31,041 units, up 20.5 percent year-over-year, but down 22.5 percent sequentially. While the numbers failed to impress, NIO remained the market leader in China for EVs priced at RMB400,000 and above, according to CEO William Bin Li. Deliveries in the second quarter of 2023 are projected to be in a range of 23,000 to 25,000.

Deliveries for April and May 2023 remained subdued, with 6,658 vehicles delivered in April, and 6,155 vehicles delivered in May.

As for gross profit, it plummeted 88.8 percent to RMB162.3 million ($23.6 million), and gross margin declined by 1,310 basis points to 1.5 percent as a result of the contracted vehicle margin. Operational losses increased to RMB5.11 billion or $(744.3) million, while NIO's EPS loss of $(0.36) beat consensus of $(0.41) by $0.05.

Management guided for second quarter revenue to be in a range of RMB8.74 billion ($1.27 billion) and RMB9.37 billion ($1.36 billion).

At the end of the reporting period, NIO held cash and equivalents of $5.5 billion. Taking into account the transition to its NT2.0 platform, investors will have to remain patient while waiting for the stock to attract a sustainable, bullish bid.

Its NT2.0 platform

Not only have the above-mentioned negative catalysts been dragging on the performance of NIO, but its transition from its NT1.0 to the NT2.0 platform has been as well, which will probably be the biggest factor for the company going forward.

The problem the company has been facing in that regard has been production on some of the models going through the transition have been largely at a standstill, which has been a major reason for the lower than expected deliveries in recent months. Consequently, the company hasn't been able to take advantage of the improving EV market conditions in China. It has also given the impression it is competitively falling behind its competitors, although the jury on that is still out, primarily because we'll have to wait and see how the market responds as it continues to roll out new products build upon its NT2.0 platform.

Based upon initial results from the launch of its ES6 on May 24, 2023, the company could be in the very early stages of a turnaround.

After the first four days of being on the market, the ES6 received a little under 30,000 pre-orders and approximately 6,600 confirmed orders. The majority of orders came from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China, pointing to NIO's stated strategy of targeting Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities in China in order to grow market share in the high-end EV market.

It has other models to be released in 2023, including the ETF Touring in June. If they are embraced by the market, the company could surprise to the upside in the long term. In the near term, it'll take a while before we know how the new models based upon its NT2.0 platform are received by the market.

One of the reasons I think the company's deliveries have been underwhelming is because the market has been waiting for the new models to be offered before buying a new vehicle. Think in terms of Apple (AAPL) when it's close to releasing its latest iPhone. Historically, sales of the current iPhone drop as the market waits in anticipation of the new iPhone. I think this is probably happening with NIO, and if I'm correct on that count, pent-up demand could result in the company's deliveries surpassing expectations further out.

In the near term, it'll be interesting to see if management's decision to lower the base cost for its models will trigger more sales. How that impacts margin in the near term will also be important to watch.

The other change to closely watch will be how the market responds to the decision to no longer offer its battery replacement service for free. My thought there is convenience will likely overcome most resistance to the change, and if there isn't a significant change there, it could help offset some of the lost margin that will come from lowering prices.

Conclusion

NIO is basically betting the farm on its NT2.0 platform. If it succeeds, it should start to sustainably grow market share and deliveries while widening its margin. Management said in the earnings report it believes that over time it should be able to reach 20 percent margin.

Until reports come back on the latest models being released based upon its NT2.0 platform, and new models are released going forward, there's simply no way to know which direction NIO is going to go, and how long it'll take to get there.

In the near term I don't see anything that'll be a positive catalyst for the company outside it bouncing from its recent 52-week low of $7.00 per share, which it has already done, trading at slightly over $9.00 per share as I write.

The question in my view is how investors consider the current and upcoming releases of models based upon NIO's NT2.0 platform. As mentioned earlier, the ES6 has shown signs of doing well in the early days of its release, but it'll take at least a couple of more quarters to see if that's sustainable or not. That's also true with other releases throughout 2023 and further out.

With so much depending on the performance of models built upon its NT2.0 platform, the company is approaching a make-or-break environment. The bottom line is it must succeed with its newer models in order for its performance to attract shareholders that'll bid the stock up.

The other two possibilities are for the company to underperform expectations with its NT2.0 platform, which would put significant downward pressure on its share price, as investors would likely flee the company in my view.

Another scenario would be for it to succeed with some of its new models while not doing as well with others; that's probably the most likely outcome for the company, which would suggest more of an incremental boost in its share price over time, assuming its successes outweigh its failures. Lastly, in the near term there is still the economic concerns in China, which historically tend to hit higher-end products the hardest. If that's how it plays out, it could get worse for NIO before it gets better, even with its price cuts.

I think NIO's chance of success over the long term is higher than possible failure, but it's likely going to take some time for the company to return to prior share price levels. Those with positions in the company are going to have to be patient in order to reap expected rewards.

Under current market conditions and the company's strategy, it could take until mid-2024 before we have a clear view on how the company is executing on its business plan.

One thing I have no doubt about is this: how its NT2.0 platform goes, so will go the future of NIO.