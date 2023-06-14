Michael Swensen/Getty Images News

Introduction

I first covered Class I railroad Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) in a comparison to Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in late October 2022. In that article, I positively highlighted both companies' strong free cash flow, insurmountable barriers to entry, and solid future positioning (intermodal freight, precision schedule railroading, transportation cost efficiencies). NSC has steadily improved its operations in recent years and therefore may be an investment with better growth prospects than UNP, which performs more reliably and is also the larger company in terms of revenue and route miles operated.

However, still being in the due diligence phase, the East Palestine derailment gave me pause, largely due to litigation-related risks and signs of potential mismanagement. This, of course, reminded me of one of the main reasons I decided to sell my position in 3M Company (MMM, see my recent article). Upon further reflection - although I cannot rule out the possibility that I may have been influenced by WYSIATI bias - I noted several similarities between NSC and MMM.

I don't want to be misunderstood here - I'm not suggesting that NSC stock is on its way to becoming a "3M 2.0." Instead, in this article I will focus on the comparability of the two companies and conclude by highlighting some important aspects that distinguish Norfolk Southern's operations from those of the industrial conglomerate.

Litigation Risk - The Elephant In The Room?

On February 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern train 32N, carrying 150 cars (141 loaded), derailed in East Palestine, a small town in Ohio. Thirty-eight cars derailed (p. 14, NSC 2023 10-Q1), and 11 were damaged to varying degrees, resulting in the release of primarily toxic vinyl chloride, the monomeric precursor of the widely used plastic polyvinyl chloride, but also butyl acrylates (polymer chemistry precursors). Notably, two of the damaged cars contained benzene, a chemical compound known to cause acute myeloid leukemia or acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. Fortunately, these cars were not severely damaged. Controlled venting (vinyl chloride is gaseous under ambient conditions) and burning was an important step in preventing the spread of the PVC monomer. While vinyl chloride gas was burned as a precaution, butyl acrylate spills resulted in the deaths of at least 45,000 animals.

Because vinyl chloride is highly volatile, there is little reason to expect significant levels in water samples. And, in fact, vinyl chloride could not be quantified (limit of quantification, LOQ, 0.5 parts-per-billion, ppb) in any of the samples collected by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO). However, some of the samples clearly show contamination with n-butyl acrylate in the low single-digit to low double-digit ppb range, suggesting no severe or widespread environmental damage - the CDC classifies a level of 560 ppb or higher as hazardous. On closer inspection, the sample with the highest concentration (12.5 ppb), taken from Little Beaver Creek near Lock 57 Park in Ohioville (about 12 miles south of the accident site) and only five days after the accident, does suggest fairly widespread contamination. However, another analysis on February 23 showed a concentration below the LOQ of 1 ppb, and by the third analysis on March 8, all quantified chemicals were below the LOQ. As an aside, ORSANCO's website linked above provides a good overview of the locations where the samples have been taken.

To date, Norfolk Southern has not been able to predict the actual financial cost of the incident, but the company has recognized $387 million in costs, of which $55 million has already been paid. The remaining $332 million is primarily related to "probable and reasonably estimable liabilities principally associated with environmental matters and legal proceedings" (p. 14 f., NSC 2023 10-Q1). A number of putative lawsuits (class actions and individual lawsuits) have been filed, primarily relating to negligence, nuisance, trespass, and medical monitoring.

It is important to note that this number was not netted against potential inflows due to insurance benefits. In its 2022 10-K (p. K14), management notes, unsurprisingly, that the company " obtained insurance for potential losses for third-party liability and first-party property damages." According to p. K75 of the report, the company is self-insured up to $75 million, but the external insurance provides coverage of up to $800 million per incident and/or policy year. From this perspective, the financial impact should be very manageable - not to say negligible.

Nevertheless, and at the risk of sounding overly conservative, it is quite instructive to perform an extremely negative "what if" scenario analysis: Assuming a most likely massively exaggerated litigation-related headwind of $200 million on free cash flow on an annual basis in perpetuity (!), the fair value of NSC stock would be negatively impacted by about 7%.

Figure 1 shows a discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis based on the company's average free cash flow for the years 2020 to 2022, adjusted for stock-based compensation and normalized with respect to working capital movements. Said litigation-related cost headwinds would reduce the fair value of the stock to approximately $200 at a cost of equity of 8.0% and a terminal growth rate of 3.0%.

Taken together, and considering that the company has averaged $2.6 billion in annual free cash flow between 2020 and 2022, I don't think the case is comparable to 3M's litigation-related headwinds.

Figure 1: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's 2020 to 2022 10-Ks, the 2023 10-Q1, and own calculations)

Aggressive Share Buybacks - Potential Financial Engineering?

There is nothing wrong with share buybacks as a form of returning cash to shareholders, provided they are at least conducted at acceptable valuations and ideally with cash from operations.

In my last article on 3M Company, I discussed how management has used partially debt-funded share repurchases, done in significant amounts at fairly high valuations, to boost earnings per share (EPS) by more than 30% since 2006 - the company's adjusted compound annual earnings per share growth would have been only 3.3%, instead of 5.2% if the share repurchases were included.

Since 2006, Norfolk Southern, like 3M Company, has spent more on dividends and share repurchases than it has generated in normalized free cash flow (nFCF, see above) - to be precise, the company has returned 137% of its nFCF to shareholders. Importantly, 90% of nFCF was spent on share repurchases, which increased the company's earnings per share by 76% since 2006 - significantly more than 3M.

A significant percentage of the shares were repurchased at quite high valuations (Figure 2) or absolute share prices (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus three-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks and the daily closing price of NSC stock) Figure 3: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus share price (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks and the daily closing price of NSC stock)

Norfolk's adjusted EPS would have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% since 2006, excluding repurchases. Actual growth in adjusted EPS has been 8.9% per year on a compounded basis (Figure 4). Buybacks have rarely been opportunistic, and the debt assumed in the process is significant. While I am not happy that the company has taken on significant debt to fund the share buybacks, I would still argue that the underlying earnings growth is very acceptable for a mature railroad company. Let's now look at how NSC's debt has developed over the period and whether it is still manageable.

Figure 4: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Earnings per share, including and excluding the effect from share repurchases (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 earnings reports)

Norfolk Southern's Debt - Is It Still Manageable After Aggressive Share Buybacks?

My regular readers know that I am a rather conservative investor who puts an emphasis on capital preservation. NSC stock is definitely not what I would call a speculative investment, and it has a place - rightfully so, in my opinion - in many long-term oriented portfolios. However, I don't like to see a company leverage itself just to be able to aggressively buy back shares - more or less regardless of valuation. Not only is the return on investment potentially bad, but higher leverage goes hand in hand with lower loss-absorbing capacity and makes a company increasingly dependent on its creditors. Especially in a rising interest rate environment, this can have devastating consequences (see, for example, my coverage of V. F. Corporation, VFC).

Looking at Norfolk Southern's net debt (Figure 5), the trend since 2006 looks quite shocking, especially considering that the company has used a significant portion of its debt for cash returns to shareholders (i.e., buybacks).

Figure 5: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Net debt; long-term debt plus short-term debt minus cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

In my opinion, however, it is not a good idea to look at absolute numbers. In this article, I discussed why such a view is flawed and why I prefer to look at leverage and interest coverage in relation to free cash flow. Norfolk Southern is a good example in this regard. Figure 6 shows that - while debt has increased 2.5 times since 2006 - the company's leverage ratio has not really changed. Granted, the increase in 2015 looks worrisome, but it is due to very high capital expenditures that year and normalization of working capital impacts. As a side note, 2015 was the year that NSC presented a compelling expense reduction and cost control plan that management - in retrospect - executed very well.

Figure 6: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Leverage in terms of net debt to normalized free cash flow (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

Unsurprisingly, Norfolk's interest coverage ratio shows a similar (mirrored) pattern, actually improving from about three times pre-interest free cash flow to about five times in recent years (Figure 7). While these numbers look bad in absolute terms (I typically avoid companies with a ratio below six), it is important to keep in mind the long-term predictability of Norfolk's business, its economic moat, and freight-related tailwinds (except for coal transportation). If I put myself in the position of an NSC shareholder, I would sleep very well with an interest coverage ratio like this.

Figure 7: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Interest coverage ratio in terms of pre-interest normalized free cash flow; note that a tax-shield effect has not been considered (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

Even though NSC's leverage is currently very manageable, it should not be forgotten that the improvement in the interest coverage ratio is to a significant extent due to the post-2008/09 low interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be assumed that the company will face higher debt-related expenses when refinancing upcoming maturities.

In this context, however, a look at NSC's maturity profile is very reassuring (Figure 8). The company has taken good advantage of its solid Baa1 long-term credit rating and the low interest rate environment to place much of its debt on a long-term basis. I have rarely seen a company with maturities so far into the future. NSC has $2.8 billion worth of debt coming due by 2027. Given its low dividend payout ratio of only about 40% of normalized free cash flow, the company could theoretically pay down its debt at maturity if it suspended share buybacks. However, since equity is always more expensive than debt, I see no reason for Norfolk to materially reduce its debt. Refinancing the upcoming notes in the current environment will result in higher interest expense, but the impact is unlikely to be significant. Assuming Norfolk refinances its bonds maturing in the next ten years at a 100 basis point premium, its interest coverage ratio would fall from 5 times normalized free cash flow before interest to 4.7 times.

Figure 8: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Estimated debt maturity profile as of December 31, 2022; note that NSC doesn't detail the individual maturities of its longer-term debt in its 10-K, so I resorted to annualizing the maturities in the 2037 to 2055 and 2097 to 2121 buckets (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

All things considered, and although share repurchases since 2006 have been quite aggressive, it would be unfair to conclude that the company has taken on excessive debt in the process. Leverage has not changed significantly, and Norfolk's ability to service its debt is unlikely to be affected if interest rates remain high for much longer. This assumes, of course, that there are no further significant rate hikes and that a deep recession can be avoided.

Conclusion - And Looking At The Bright Side

The East Palestine derailment was undoubtedly a devastating incident with significant environmental and financial costs. However, analysis of water and soil samples suggests that the incident will not have a lasting or severe impact on the environment. Of course, the risk of litigation must be considered. NSC has already booked significant costs related to the incident, but they have not even been offset against potential insurance payments. But even assuming Norfolk's insurer does not even partially cover the costs, the inclusion of a fairly significant recurring litigation fee does not materially affect the stock's valuation.

The fact that Norfolk has increased its debt 2.5-fold since 2006 is also worrisome at first glance - especially because of its aggressive and often quite expensive share buybacks. However, putting debt in relation to free cash flow confirms that the company's leverage is as manageable as it has been in the past. Norfolk has taken advantage of the low interest rate environment and refinanced a portion of its debt on a very long-term basis, largely insulating the company from the potential negative impact of a high interest rate environment. Short-term maturities are not a concern - either in terms of absolute amounts or in the context of prevailing interest rates.

Despite the significant increase in debt, share repurchases partially financed by debt, and litigation risks, I believe it is inappropriate to compare the situation to that of 3M, which, as I recently discussed, is facing far greater problems.

After all, Norfolk Southern is a well-respected Class I railroad with a management team that has done a very good job of executing on its optimization plan presented in 2015. This is best illustrated by the company's improved cash conversion cycle (not shown) or, more importantly, its adjusted operating ratio (Figure 9). Based on the continued commitment to precision railroading, the solid truck-to-rail conversion, and the consistent cost control, at least a stable operating ratio can be expected.

Figure 9: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Adjusted operating ratio; operating expenses before impairments divided by revenues (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Of course, investors should not forget that Norfolk is still significantly involved in coal transportation. Hence, the company's earnings are obviously benefiting from the current environment, but the long-term future of coal transportation is likely not a bright one. At the same time, the company's historically high reliance on coal transportation (compared to peers like UNP) confirms that management has done a very good job at improving profitability, especially since 2015, and the company definitely enjoys a very strong economic moat.

That said, it should be remembered that a significant portion of earnings growth has come from (partially) debt-funded share repurchases. A slowdown in this context will lead to weaker earnings growth and could therefore result in a higher implied price-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio. Still, adjusting earnings per share for share repurchases yields growth of more than 5% on a compounded basis. This is very acceptable for a mature railroad company, in my view.

The stock is trading at nearly $220, about where it was when I published my last article. Hence, and because I don't think the East Palestine derailment will have a material impact on valuation, I maintain my Hold rating. The stock is still a bit too expensive for my taste, especially considering that a significant portion of the earnings growth is due to debt-funded share repurchases. I would like to see the stock trade below $200 before I seriously consider opening a long position.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.