Norfolk Southern: 3M Company 2.0?

Deep Value Ideas
Summary

  • In recent years, Norfolk Southern Corporation's net debt has known only one direction - up and to the right.
  • NSC has been buying back shares quite aggressively, thereby boosting EPS by nearly 80% since 2006. Without share repurchases, earnings would have grown at only 5% instead of 9%.
  • Because of this, and the litigation risks associated with the East Palestine derailment, similarities with the troubled 3M Company cannot be dismissed.
  • In this article, I discuss whether a comparison is warranted or completely unfounded, and put share repurchases, debt, and litigation risks in proper perspective.

Cleanup Continues In East Palestine, Ohio Weeks After Disastrous Derailment Spilled Hazardous Material

Michael Swensen/Getty Images News

Introduction

I first covered Class I railroad Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) in a comparison to Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in late October 2022. In that article, I positively highlighted both companies' strong free cash

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis

Figure 1: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's 2020 to 2022 10-Ks, the 2023 10-Q1, and own calculations)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus three-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio

Figure 2: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus three-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks and the daily closing price of NSC stock)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus share price

Figure 3: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Share repurchases versus share price (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks and the daily closing price of NSC stock)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Earnings per share, including and excluding the effect from share repurchases

Figure 4: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Earnings per share, including and excluding the effect from share repurchases (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 earnings reports)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Net debt; long-term debt plus short-term debt minus cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

Figure 5: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Net debt; long-term debt plus short-term debt minus cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Leverage in terms of net debt to normalized free cash flow

Figure 6: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Leverage in terms of net debt to normalized free cash flow (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Interest coverage ratio in terms of pre-interest normalized free cash flow; note that a tax-shield effect has not been considered

Figure 7: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Interest coverage ratio in terms of pre-interest normalized free cash flow; note that a tax-shield effect has not been considered (own work, based on the company's 2006 to 2022 10-Ks)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Estimated debt maturity profile as of December 31, 2022; note that NSC doesn't detail the individual maturities of its longer-term debt in its 10-K, so I resorted to annualizing the maturities in the 2037 to 2055 and 2097 to 2121 buckets

Figure 8: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Estimated debt maturity profile as of December 31, 2022; note that NSC doesn't detail the individual maturities of its longer-term debt in its 10-K, so I resorted to annualizing the maturities in the 2037 to 2055 and 2097 to 2121 buckets (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Adjusted operating ratio; operating expenses before impairments divided by revenues

Figure 9: Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Adjusted operating ratio; operating expenses before impairments divided by revenues (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

