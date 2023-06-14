abdone/iStock via Getty Images

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) investors are being bounced from uncertainty to uncertainty with this manufacturer of PC peripherals and related hardware. While channel inventories seem to be improving and demand may have bottomed, there are still major unknowns around enterprise and consumer demand, and now there is the added uncertainty created by the sudden resignation of the long-term CEO.

Logitech was already proposing a fairly aggressive longer-term post-normalization trajectory that included high single-digit revenue growth driven by ongoing share gains and underlying market growth in areas like video conferencing as well as operating efficiency above long-term trends. Now, there is the added risk that goes with hiring a new CEO at a time when market/end-user demand visibility is low.

I don't think Logitech is expensive, and I don't use assumptions that are as bullish as management's prior guidance. I believe this is a relatively attractive job and that the company can and will hire a capable CEO. With that, and recognizing that there is still downside risk to FY'24 numbers, I think these shares are getting to a point where longer-term investors may want to start their due diligence and valuation process.

Unexpected Turnover At The Top

Logitech shares are getting hammered on Wednesday morning following the sudden and unexpected resignation of long-serving CEO Bracken Darrell. While Darrell will serve out another month or so at Logitech (this is not uncommon among European companies), he is apparently leaving to pursue a new role elsewhere - as of this writing I have found no information on what that may be, and I do believe his next role does have some relevance to assessing this development (if he's leaving for a position that reasonable investors would consider a "can't refuse" sort of proposition that reflects differently).

Darrell's tenure at Logitech has been a successful one on balance - the shares have outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader computer hardware sector over the last five and 10 years, and the company's revenue base has more than doubled while also delivering improvements in free cash flow margins.

Likewise, I believe management has been making generally good decisions to position the company for future growth - targeting opportunities like gaming peripherals/accessories and enterprise video conferencing, as well as increased software and service content, while also looking to increase resiliency in the manufacturing/supply chain and improve long-term profit margins.

Nevertheless, a change at the top is always concerning. Darrell has spoken of building a deeper management bench with improved succession planning, but the company has now seen a change in its top two C-suite executives within the last year, and despite this improved succession planning, the company named an interim CEO and will be launching a combined internal and external search for the next permanent CEO (suggesting to me that there wasn't a designated successor in place yet).

I believe Logitech is a large enough company operating in attractive enough markets to attract good candidates. Even so, there are risks here - does the board insist on a CEO who will stick with the existing plan (possibly alienating otherwise attractive candidates who want to chart their own course), or does the board take the risk of disruption from a change in the existing operating plan?

Ongoing Challenges And A Long-Term Plan With Ambitious Targets

There are still meaningful challenges in front of this business. Revenue in the last quarter was down about 20% in constant currency, and while slightly better than expected, this followed an analyst day earlier this year where management cut FY 1H'24 revenue expectations by about 15% relative to prior Street expectations.

Along those lines, while discounting seems to be easing and channel inventories appear to be in better shape, sell-through was still down 17% yoy after a 12% decline in the prior quarter. Margins are still pressured as well; while management did outperform on operating expense control in the last quarter, gross margins declined about four points year over year and reached their worst level in about six years.

I do expect improving results from here, and I expect full fiscal year revenue will decline around 12% relative to the prior year. I also do expect gross margin to improve as the mix improves, and the company sees some easing in inflation and forex headwinds. Likewise, I do see further progress in operating cost control.

All of that said, I do see risk to what could well prove to be ambitious longer-term targets. Management has floated an 8% to 10% annualized long-term revenue growth rate. Even acknowledging that enterprise video conferencing is still under-penetrated (around 10% by management's estimate) and that the company has been successful in efforts to raise per-room ASPs through the sale of more accessories (in addition to share gains), I don't think anybody knows yet what the long-term balance between work-from-home and traditional office-based work will be.

Likewise, while gaming is an attractive market in many respects (including robust ASPs and margins), the market is growing around 4% to 5% and share growth is going to require ongoing spending on R&D and marketing.

That leads me to my next major concern - whether or not management's longer-term margin targets are reasonable. I'm fine with the idea that gross margins can improve back above 40%, but management is targeting an opex/revenue ratio of below 25% long-term, below the longer-term average of 27%, and perhaps too aggressive for a company that will likely still need to invest in R&D and marketing to maintain share-growth momentum in its targeted markets.

The Outlook

Relative to my prior update on Logitech, I believe the worst is over for computer hardware and accessories, but I'm not ignoring the risk that the economy could slow further, which in turn would likely spur more layoffs, more restrictions in enterprise budgets, and reduced consumer confidence and discretionary spending. Even with that risk, though, I believe revenue growth close to the high single-digits (whatever you may call 7%) is attainable over the next four to five years before slowing to a longer rate in the 5% to 6% range. Again, these expectations are below management's targets and below what a bull-case scenario could deliver.

On the margin side, I'm not looking for Logitech to get back to the margin levels of FY'21-FY'22 any time soon, but I do think the EBITDA margin can improve from the mid-teens last year and this year back into the 17%-plus range. Longer term, I expect FCF margins to improve to the low-to-mid-teens, driving long-term FCF growth of around 7%.

Discounting my free cash flow forecasts, I believe Logitech is priced for a long-term annualized return in the low double-digits today, and I find that interesting. Likewise, looking at my margin and return (ROIC, ROA, et al.) expectations over the next 18-24 months, I believe an EV/EBITDA approach supports a fair value of around $65 to $68 today, though I do still some risk to sell-side average estimates over the next six to 12 months.

The Bottom Line

More aggressive investors willing and able to get comfortable with uncertainty may well look at this sell-off as an overreaction and an opportunity to pick up shares in a solid company that will see its core markets improve over the next six to 18 months, albeit with elevated risk given weaker visibility. At a minimum, I think it's a good point to begin or refresh due diligence on what may now be an underrated play on future growth in areas like video conferencing/hybrid work, premium gaming, and software/services.