Lagging Shelter Costs Mask Magnitude Of Disinflation Unfolding

Jun. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Shelter costs account for one-third of the US Consumer Price Index.
  • The Labor Department's underlying data suggests that shelter inflation will fall toward zero in the months ahead, helping central banks to stop tightening and eventually bring much-needed price relief to the masses.
  • For many landlords, though, the trends are not so rosy. 48 of the 100 largest U.S. cities saw negative year-over-year rent growth for new leases in May.
  • Asking rents turned negative with a decline of 0.6% in May, compared with the same month last year. The data includes both apartments and single-family rental homes.

Rising prices for real estate

Shelter costs account for a whopping one-third of the US consumer price index (CPI). Ex-shelter, the other two-thirds of CPI components deflated 0.1% month-over-month in May and were a tame +2.1% year-over-year (close to the official 2% CPI target).

