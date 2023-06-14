Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transocean: A Great Trading Tool, But Not Much More

Jun. 14, 2023 2:09 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)VAL
Summary

  • Transocean Ltd. revenues in Q1 2023 were $649 million, up from $586 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 10.8%.
  • The backlog increased significantly in the past few quarters and is now $8.6 billion as of April 18, 2023.
  • I recommend buying Transocean stock between $5.75 and $5.45 to accumulate again, with possible lower support at $5.00.
Transocean drillship at the entrance of Guanabara Bay

pabst_ell

Introduction

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 1, 2023.

Also, Transocean published its last fleet Status Report on April 19, 2023. The contract backlog was $8.6 billion as of the April 2023

Chart

RIG Quarterly Backlog History (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Transocean revenue trend

RIG Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Transocean free cash flow

RIG Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

RIG cash versus debt

RIG Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

RIG TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

