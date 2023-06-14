Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MultiChoice Group Limited (MCHOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 14, 2023
MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCPK:MCHOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meloy Horn - Head, IR

Calvo Mawela - CEO

Tim Jacobs - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jared Hoover - RMB Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Kennedy-Good - JPMorgan

Dino Constantinou - Investec

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MultiChoice FY '23 Results Conference. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is also being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to Meloy Horn. Please go ahead.

Meloy Horn

Thank you, Chris. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We released our results for the year ended 31 March 2023 yesterday, and for those of you who registered on a database, you would have received an e-mail with all the information. And if you're not on our list, we have uploaded the slides under latest results in the Investors section of our website.

As usual our presenters today, our CEO, Calvo Mawela, who will focus on our operations; and our CFO, Tim Jacobs, who will discuss the financials. After the presentations, we'll be happy to answer some questions.

So with that, let me hand you over to Calvo to start today's presentation.

Calvo Mawela

Thank you, Meloy, and good day to everyone.

Let's turn to Slide 4 to discuss the highlights of this year's results. We have grown our subscriber base by 8% or 1.7 million customers, which means we now serve 23.5 million households across the continent.

The Rest of Africa had a particularly strong year, 81.4 million subscribers to reach 14.2 million households or 60% of the group's total base. As a result of strong revenue growth and cost control, the business reported a trading profit of ZAR 900 million, which is a ZAR 2.8 million improvement from the previous year on

