Kroger: Flat YoY Earnings Expected, But Shares Are On Sale

Jun. 14, 2023 2:19 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)3 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Ahead of Q1 earnings Thursday morning, I have a buy rating on Kroger due to an attractive valuation mosaic.
  • EPS growth is seen as merely flat from a year ago after robust pandemic-era profitability trends.
  • Be on the lookout for key updates regarding the proposed merger with Albertsons.
  • I spot key price levels on the chart to monitor.

Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.

jetcityimage

There are bearish sales trends in the grocery space. BofA card data show that conventional supermarkets monthly dollar sales decelerated to just 4% on an annual basis last month. But I spot some bullish forward-looking trends that buttress my case that Kroger (

Supermarket Sales Slow To +4% YoY In May

BofA Global Research

FAH-FAFH Spread Turning Favorable For Grocery Stores

BofA Global Research

Store Foot Traffic Trends Wavering Among Supermarket Chains

BofA Global Research

Kroger: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

KR: Attractive On Valuation Across Most Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

KR: Impressive EPS Beat Rate History, Earnings UNCH YoY Expected

ORATS

KR: Trading Range Since Q3 Last Year, Recent Relative Weakness

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

