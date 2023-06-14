jetcityimage

There are bearish sales trends in the grocery space. BofA card data show that conventional supermarkets monthly dollar sales decelerated to just 4% on an annual basis last month. But I spot some bullish forward-looking trends that buttress my case that Kroger (NYSE:KR) is a buy heading into and through earnings Thursday morning.

Supermarket Sales Slow To +4% YoY In May

BofA Global Research

A key consumer indicator I watch is the so-called FAH-FAFH trend. Let me explain this one. It is the "food at home" minus the "food away from home" CPI gauge. The chart below illustrates that for the first time in many months, there is now a clear trend in which grocery prices are rising at a slower pace compared to the cost of dining out. Throughout much of the pandemic, soaring wholesale food costs meant that supermarket prices were climbing at a steeper pace than restaurant bills, but that has reversed. It's bullish for grocers and bearish for restaurants, all else equal. We'll see what Kroger has to say about the situation on Thursday.

FAH-FAFH Spread Turning Favorable For Grocery Store Sales

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, KR is the second-largest food supermarket retailer in the US and generates over $130 billion in annual sales. Kroger operates roughly 2,700 supermarkets throughout 35 states and under two dozen banners. Kroger also sells fuel at its 1,600+ supermarket fuel centers and operates 2,200+ pharmacies and 140+ jewelry stores.

The Ohio-based $33.6 billion market cap Food Retail industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a somewhat modest 15.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays an above-market 2.2% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in March, Kroger posted operating earnings of $0.99, topping analysts' estimates by $0.09 while revenue missed slightly. Impressive Q4 results helped to send the stock to year-to-date highs at the time, but the rally stalled at resistance, which I will detail later. The company's cost-savings initiatives should help support margins as the year progresses, and that is a key metric to watch in Thursday's earnings release. Kroger expects 1% to 2% comparable sales growth ex-fuel and 2.5% to 3.5% EPS growth after adjusting for the effect of Express Scripts.

Trouble In The Aisles? Store Foot Traffic Trends Wavering Among Supermarket Chains

BofA Global Research

Investors should also look for updates on the merger with Albertsons - Teamsters have recently voiced opposition to the deal. Nevertheless, the transaction is still expected to be completed amid ongoing antitrust jitters. Causing regulators to be uncertain so far about the merger is that both Kroger and Albertsons have significant operations in the northwestern US; operational change could be required, including store closures, to ensure FTC approval.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a solid pace this year, despite the slower sales trend across the industry as a whole. Per-share profits are then expected to moderate to a softer rate next year as EPS stabilizes around $4.50. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about in-line with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as rising at a steady clip over the coming quarters. What's more, the company is free cash flow positive by a wide margin with very impressive profitability, while its EV/EBITDA ratio is under the S&P 500 average. The valuation perspective underscores why KR is a buy.

Kroger: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

KR's forward P/E is just 10.7 - that is a 14% discount to its 5-year average and a massive 47% undercut of the sector median. If we apply $4.50 of next-12-month EPS to a 14 P/E, then the stock should be near $63. And that could be a conservative target given the low earnings multiple compared to the sector.

KR: Attractive On Valuation Across Most Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, June 15 before the open with a conference call immediately after results hit the tape. You can listen live here. The firm's annual shareholders' meeting then takes place on Thursday, June 23.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into this week's Q1 report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.45 which would be unchanged from the same quarter a year ago. What's encouraging though is that KR has topped estimates in each of the previous 12 instances. But the stock has reacted positively in just four of the past seven reports, so that trend is mixed.

This time around, options traders have priced in a 5.7% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle, expiring soonest after Thursday's report. With implied volatility at 31% and with stable trading lately, I am inclined to sell that premium on this blue-chip Consumer Staples stock. Let's identify key strikes on the chart.

KR: Impressive EPS Beat Rate History, Earnings UNCH YoY Expected

ORATS

The Technical Take

KR has established a trading range lately. That makes it all the more interesting to go short options into, and perhaps after, earnings. Notice in the chart below that shares appear stuck in the aisle between $42 and the low $50s. The bulls would like to see an upside breakout above $52 - that would portend a measured move price objective to the low $60s, while a bearish breakdown beneath $42 could send the stock back down toward the 2020-2021 lows. For now, with a sideways 200-day moving average, there's no clear trend. That means significant negative alpha to the broad market, which is at 52-week highs.

Overall, the technicals are not all that encouraging, but we do have some key price points to monitor.

KR: Trading Range Since Q3 Last Year, Recent Relative Weakness

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Kroger. The compelling valuation outweighs the neutral to slightly bearish technical view.