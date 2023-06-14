pondsaksit/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK) has filed to raise $33 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates Korean casual dining restaurants in the United States.

Given worsening macroeconomic conditions, slowing topline revenue growth and sharply lower net margins, my outlook on the GENK IPO is Neutral [Hold].

GEN Restaurant Overview

Cerritos, California-based GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded to develop a chain of modern Korean Bar-B-Que casual dining locations featuring traditional Korean and Korean-American foods.

Management is headed by founders and co-CEOs Jae Chang and David Kim, both of whom have extensive restaurant industry experience in the United States.

The company has grown to 32 company-owned restaurants as of May 26, 2023, in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Hawaii and New York.

As of March 31, 2023, GEN Restaurant has booked fair market value investment of $11.8 million in equity and debt from investors.

GEN Restaurant - Customer Acquisition

The firm locates its restaurants in high-traffic areas designed to attract Millennial and Gen Z diners looking for a modern, casual dining experience.

Restaurants feature an unlimited order-for-one-price concept and a cook-it-yourself model with pre-packaged meals that enable restaurants to avoid the need to hire cooks and reduce their kitchen footprint.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 4.7% 2022 4.9% 2021 3.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, fell slightly to 2.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 2.7 2022 2.9 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

GEN Restaurant’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global Asian food market was an estimated $139.5 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $231 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in health consciousness among consumers and the growth of availability across numerous food channels.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth rate of the global Asian food market from 2018 to 2029:

Global Asia Food Market (Zion Market Research)

The firm faces competition from thousands of other Asian food dining choices as well as from supermarkets, convenience stores and online services.

GEN Restaurant Group’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a declining rate of growth

Growing gross profit but lowered gross margin

Uneven operating profit

Dropping cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 43,862,000 14.7% 2022 $ 163,729,000 16.5% 2021 $ 140,561,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 6,715,000 -2.0% 2022 $ 27,608,000 -1.9% 2021 $ 28,142,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 15.31% -2.6% 2022 16.86% -15.8% 2021 20.02% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 3,174,000 7.2% 2022 $ 12,352,000 7.5% 2021 $ 16,685,000 11.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 4,531,000 10.3% 2022 $ 11,732,000 26.7% 2021 $ 52,844,000 120.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 2,790,000 2022 $ 23,399,000 2021 $ 39,803,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, GEN Restaurant had $10.0 million in cash and $143.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $14.1 million.

GEN Restaurant’s IPO Details

GENK intends to sell 3.0 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share and will have 98.9% voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $317.2 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 9.63%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $30.7 million to purchase newly issued Class A units of GEN LLC, at a per-unit price equal to the per-share price paid by the underwriters for shares of our Class A common stock in this offering; approximately $1.0 million that we will cause GEN LLC to use to pay the expenses incurred by us in connection with this offering and the Reorganization; and the remaining net proceeds that we will cause GEN LLC to use for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including new unit openings. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes any legal proceedings against the firm would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and The Benchmark Company.

Valuation Metrics For GEN Restaurant Group

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $342,557,226 Enterprise Value $317,217,226 Price / Sales 2.02 EV / Revenue 1.87 EV / EBITDA 24.30 Earnings Per Share $0.41 Operating Margin 7.71% Net Margin 7.62% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.63% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.00 Net Free Cash Flow $14,120,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 4.12% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.50 CapEx Ratio 2.53 Revenue Growth Rate 14.67% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About GEN Restaurant Group

GENK is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate expansion plans.

The company’s financials have produced growing topline revenue, increasing gross profit but lowered gross margin, variable operating profit and reduced cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $14.1 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended higher as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell a bit to 2.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends according to future policy as decided upon by the Board of Directors.

GENK’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for Asian food casual dining experiences is substantial and the Asian food market is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

However, it is difficult to determine the market size and growth characteristics of the Korean food sub-category.

Roth Capital Partners is the lead underwriter, and the one IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (42.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include a slowing U.S. economy, possibly impacting discretionary spending on dining out and other leisure activities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of approximately 1.87x.

Given worsening macroeconomic conditions, slowing topline revenue growth and sharply lower net margins, my outlook on the GENK IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced