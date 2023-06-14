Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FINX: Unattractive Dividends May Diminish Popularity Among Investors

Jun. 14, 2023 2:40 PM ETGlobal X FinTech ETF (FINX)1 Comment
Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
17 Followers

Summary

  • FINX provides investors with broad exposure to the emerging financial technology sector, investing in both technology and financial stocks.
  • FINX has an extensive global focus, investing in over 10 countries, with three-quarters of its portfolio focused on the United States.
  • I rate FINX a Sell because of its low dividend yield and extremely low dividend growth rate.

Hand of businessman using smart phone with coin icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

2022 was a year of historically slow growth for many industries, but primarily in the tech sector. With high interest rates, high inflation, and uncertain

FINX Top 10 Holdings Distribution

Seeking Alpha

FINX Top 10 Countries distribution

Seeking Alpha

Liquidity Metrics for FINX

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Metrics for FINX

Seeking Alpha

FINX's Dividend Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Total Return for FINX and S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

FinTech Global Funding since 2018

Fintech News Switzerland

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
17 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.