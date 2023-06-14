Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medifast: A Revamp Is Necessary, An Embrace Of GLP-1s Can Help

Jun. 14, 2023 2:50 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)AMGN, LLY, NVO, PFE, WW1 Comment
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • I view Medifast’s traditional business model at increasing risk from the growing popularity of GLP-1-based drugs.
  • Recent M&A activity within the industry provides an indication of the premium investors are willing to pay for those who embrace change.
  • Medifast is currently deploying positive cash flow dollars to the maintenance of an over 8% yielding dividend as well as to share repurchases.
  • While it would be a disappointment to investors, I believe the time is ripe to deploy the capital to more gainful ventures.
  • I believe shares can support a price in excess of $100/share following a pivot in strategy and a reallocation of cash flows away from shareholder payouts.
There is GPT and AI. And then there is GLP-1s and weight loss.

The public interest in the former is well documented and can be seen in shares of NVIDIA (NVDA), which are up nearly 200% YTD. The latter, too, is a hot

This article was written by

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

