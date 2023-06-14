Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 14, 2023 1:56 PM ETCoda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Keshner - Gateway Group, Inc.

Annmarie Gayle - Chairman & CEO

Gayle Jardine - Acting CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Walter Ramsley - R-Squared

David Wright - Henry Investment Trust

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Coda Octopus Group's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Christine, and I'll be your operator for today. Before this call, Coda Octopus issued its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2023 including a press release, a copy of which will be furnished in the report filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Joining us on today's call from Coda Octopus are its Chair and CEO, Annmarie Gayle; and its CFO, Gayle Jardine. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, Jackie Keshner, from the Gateway Group will make a brief introductory statement. Ms. Keshner, please proceed.

Jackie Keshner

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Coda Octopus' second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Before management begins their formal remarks, we would like to remind everyone that some statements we are making today may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

As a result, we caution you that there are a number of factors many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures and our earnings release and public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We

