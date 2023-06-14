Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MCHI: Buy On Potential Chinese Stimulus

Jun. 14, 2023 3:00 PM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)TDF
Summary

  • The MCHI ETF provides broad exposure to 85% of China's market cap.
  • Despite the doom and gloom headlines, China's economy continues to expand at a modest pace.
  • With the Chinese government expected to unveil additional stimulus measures, I believe Chinese stocks will get a significant boost in the coming months and quarters.

China stock market graph ticker

NanoStockk

The last time I covered the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was in early November and at the time, investor sentiment towards China was horrible. Everyone was fearful about a housing crisis, technology crackdowns, and draconian zero-COVID policies. I recommended a contrarian

MSCHI portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - MCHI portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

China Manufacturing PMI

Figure 2 - China Manufacturing PMI (tradingeconomics.com)

China Services PMI

Figure 3 - China Services PMI (tradingeconomics.com)

MCHI had declined by over 20% from January highs

Figure 4 - MCHI had declined by over 20% from recent highs (Seeking Alpha)

Chinese CPI

Figure 5 - Chinese CPI (tradingeconomics.com)

MCHI forming a large reverse H+S pattern

Figure 6 - MCHI forming a large reverse head + shoulders pattern (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

U.S. vs China Services % of GDP

Figure 7 - U.S. vs. China Services % of GDP (World Bank)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

