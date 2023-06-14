NanoStockk

The last time I covered the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was in early November and at the time, investor sentiment towards China was horrible. Everyone was fearful about a housing crisis, technology crackdowns, and draconian zero-COVID policies. I recommended a contrarian long trade on China as even the slightest improvement in any of these negative factors could spark a large rebound.

My hypothesis played out exactly as I envisioned as we saw improvements in all three areas of concern, with China loosening COVID restrictions after President Xi secured a third term as CCP General Secretary in October. The CCP also lessened pressures on its technology giants like Tencent and Alibaba and started to stimulate its housing sector by extending loans to distressed developers. From the publication of my article to the end of November 2022, the MCHI ETF rallied an impressive 15% as the negative pressures eased.

However, by early December, the conditions were starting to get frothy, and I recommended to readers to start taking profits. In fact, by February 7th, I personally exited my China recovery trade that I expressed through the Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), enjoying some 40%+ in total returns.

Since exiting my position, I have continued to patiently watch China pundit sentiment go from euphoric to cautious optimism, to concern, and recently back to despair as the 'recovery falters' and Chinese stocks briefly entered a new bear market.

At the current juncture, I believe the risk/reward is once again skewing positive for investors willing to look past the headlines. While China's recovery has been volatile, it is still recovering nonetheless. I recommend investors re-enter long positions in China-related investments, especially the MCHI ETF.

Brief Fund Overview

The iShares MSCI China ETF is the largest China-focused ETF in the marketplace, with almost $8 billion in assets. It gives investors convenient access to mid- and large-cap Chinese companies by tracking the MSCI China Index ("Index") which measures the performance of the top 85% market capitalization of the Chinese equity markets. The MCHI ETF charges a 0.58% expense ratio.

While the MSCI World Index (as modeled by the iShares MSCI World ETF) trades at an elevated 18.3x P/E, the MSCI China Index (as modeled by the MCHI ETF) is only trading at 12.6x P/E, one of the lowest ratios across the world on the perceived riskiness of the Chinese equity markets (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - MCHI portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

Macro Data Shows Volatile Recovery

Although headlines look bad, if investors spend time to look at the actual data, they will find the fundamentals are far better than the headlines. For example, if we use the China Caixin Manufacturing PMI as one measure of the Chinese economy, we can see that manufacturing activity has improved, from a COVID-pandemic low of 46.0 in April 2022 to a high of 51.6 in February 2023, and a recent 50.9 in May 2023 (Figure 2). Anything above 50 signals an expansion, so China's manufacturing economy is expanding modestly.

Figure 2 - China Manufacturing PMI (tradingeconomics.com)

This is despite a bullwhip effect from western companies who have ordered too much inventory in early-2022 and had an inventory glut by the Fall, leading to reduced orders in late 2022 and early 2023.

Similarly, the Services PMI at 57.1 in May shows the Chinese services economy still solidly expanding (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - China Services PMI (tradingeconomics.com)

So contrary to the doom and gloom headlines, China's economy is expanding, albeit at a slow pace. The stock market reaction, with the MCHI ETF declining by over 20% from January highs to recent trough, is simply expectations getting way ahead of itself (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - MCHI had declined by over 20% from recent highs (Seeking Alpha)

What If Growth Falters? Expect More Stimulus

Furthermore, if economic growth does falter, I expect the Chinese government will fall back on stimulus programs to boost its economy. While western central banks like Australia and Canada continue to grapple with soaring inflation, Chinese inflation is very benign, at just 0.2% YoY in May (Figure 5). In fact, one could argue deflation is the main risk for China.

Figure 5 - Chinese CPI (tradingeconomics.com)

Therefore, I believe the Chinese government and its central bank have lots of capacity to stimulate its economy if it so chooses. The question is how much will they stimulate?

We may soon find out, as China is widely expected to cut its headline interest rates on Thursday, June 15th. Already we have seen China make a surprise cut to its reverse-repo rate, boosting liquidity in the financial system.

Technicals Shaping Up For Large Reversal

Figure 6 shows an updated technical chart I annotated in my prior article. Previously, I noted that a rebound in the MCHI ETF could retrace 38.2% of the decline, targeting $58. In fact, MCHI rallied to a high of $55.77 in late January; close enough for government work.

Since peaking in January, the MCHI ETF has declined to a low of $42.18 and appears to be forming a multi-year reverse head and shoulders ("H+S") pattern, with neckline at ~$55.

Figure 6 - MCHI forming a large reverse head + shoulders pattern (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

If we do rally back to $55 and trigger the chart pattern, then we could see MCHI rally back to the $75 range in the long term.

Risks

The biggest risk to my bullish China/MCHI call is if the global economy falls into a recession. China is an industry/manufacturing-driven economy with services comprising a relatively small 53% of GDP compared to the U.S. at 78% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - U.S. vs. China Services % of GDP (World Bank)

If the rest of the world falls into recession as predicted by many economists, then there will be less demand for Chinese-made goods, which will reduce China's economic growth.

Another risk is geopolitical. Clearly, there is tension between China and the United States, with the U.S. leading the charge to shut China out of the advanced semiconductor industry. Any further deterioration in Sino-American relations will reduce investment interest in Chinese equities.

Finally, perhaps China has reached peak asset prices like what happened with Japan in the 1980s when the land beneath the Japanese Imperial Palace was worth more than all of California combined. This led to a lost decade in the 1990s in Japanese assets, including equities.

Conclusion

Despite the doom and gloom headlines, the Chinese economy continues to recover. Furthermore, the Chinese central bank and government appear to be gearing up for additional stimulus measures.

I believe the risk/reward is skewed positively for investors considering the MCHI ETF who can ignore the headlines and skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been. I rate MCHI a buy.