Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Major Market Correction Likely Ahead

Jun. 14, 2023 3:18 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)17 Comments
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
659 Followers

Summary

  • Apple Inc. is a high-quality company capable of huge profitability and sustained growth.
  • A poor start to 2023 seems to have gone ignored by investors, with dropping net incomes and margins being drowned out by hype and momentum.
  • Current valuations leave little to be desired for value-oriented investors. I believe the 20% premium currently present in share prices combined with a recessionary environment spells danger.
  • I cannot see any real returns for investors over the next 6-12 months, thus I assign Apple stock a Sell rating.
  • At a better price point, Apple is a fantastic investment. At current prices, though, I'd take my winnings and watch the correction from afar.

Blank screen smart phone mockup, template

EKIN KIZILKAYA

Investment Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has provided investors with significant returns for a good part of the last decade.

Their ability to maintain a strong operating and net margin even in the most difficult of economic environments highlights

Apple Logo

Apple.com | Homepage

Apple.com | Vision Pro

Apple.com | Vision Pro

Apple.com | Vision Pro

Apple.com | Vision Pro

Apple FY23 Q2 Results

Apple FY23 Q2 Press Release

Apple FY23 Q2 Net Sales

Apple FY23 Q2 Press Release

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Earnings

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Earnings

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | AAPL | Summary Chart

Intrinsic Valuation Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
659 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.